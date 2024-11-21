Here's Why We All Win When Charitable Dollars Go to Women

When it comes to making smart decisions with your philanthropic dollars, few causes offer the kind of return on investment that supporting women and girls can deliver. Research shows that when women and girls have access to education, health care and economic opportunities, entire communities thrive. Economies grow stronger, health outcomes improve and societies become more stable. If you're looking to align your charitable giving with long-term, high-impact goals, investing in women and girls is a smart choice.

Despite this, women and girls historically receive fewer resources. In fact, only 1.9% of charitable donations in the U.S. go to causes focused on women and girls. With so many critical issues competing for philanthropic dollars, women and girls are often overlooked, even though their success directly contributes to broader societal gains.

Recent high-profile donors like MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates have drawn attention to this gap by making significant investments in women’s and girls’ causes. But the truth is, you don’t have to be a billionaire to make a meaningful difference. Here’s how everyday donors can get involved and make their philanthropic dollars work harder for women and girls.

Go local and support grassroots organizations

One of the most effective ways to maximize your giving is to invest in grassroots organizations that work directly in communities. These organizations are often the most connected to local needs and can tailor their programs to create an immediate impact.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

For example, consider supporting groups that work with and support community-led organizations that address pressing issues like education, health care and economic empowerment, such as Grantmakers for Girls of Color or MADRE. Supporting organizations that prioritize communities ensures your dollars have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of women and girls.

Take an intersectional approach

To make your giving go even further, consider the interconnected issues that affect women and girls, such as race, poverty and geography. Philanthropy that recognizes these multiple layers of identity and challenge is often more effective in creating long-term, systemic change.

An example of this approach is Black Girl Ventures, which helps Black and Brown women entrepreneurs by providing funding and community support. This kind of strategic giving addresses not just gender inequality but also racial and economic barriers, maximizing the broader societal impact.

Provide flexible, general support

When you give to an organization, consider making an unrestricted gift, meaning the funds aren’t tied to a specific program or project. This allows organizations to be flexible and respond quickly to the most pressing needs, whether that’s covering operational costs or adapting to unexpected challenges.

Organizations like the Ms. Foundation for Women advocate for trust-based philanthropy, where donors provide general operating support to help nonprofits sustain their work over the long haul. By offering flexible funding, you’re investing in the organization’s success and ensuring it has the resources to continue its mission.

Whether you’re a seasoned philanthropist or just starting your giving journey, investing in women and girls is an effective way to align your charitable contributions with a cause that delivers broad societal benefits. By supporting grassroots efforts, adopting an intersectional approach and providing flexible funding, you can help drive positive change while making a meaningful investment in the future of our world.

Elizabeth Droggitis joined Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors in August 2017. As the Director of the Global Empowerment & Opportunities Practice Area on the Sponsored Projects & Funds team, she manages a portfolio of projects focused on issues of international development, human rights, economic opportunity, gender and more. In particular, Elizabeth works on RPA’s projects centered on the rights of women and girls. Elizabeth provides key operational support to help each project work toward its mission, and she works closely with project leadership and funders to strengthen relationships and maximize impact.

Caroline Suozzi, as the Thought Leadership and Content Manager, develops thought leadership based on research, trends in the sector, donor education efforts and learning cohorts. Since joining RPA in 2019, Caroline has played an instrumental role in RPA’s marketing and communications initiatives. Previously, Caroline served as the Deputy Campaign Manager on the successful re-election of a top-targeted Democratic member of Congress. Before that, she spent a school year as a volunteer teacher at the Jesuit Yap Catholic High School on Yap Island in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Related Content