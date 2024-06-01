Melinda French Gates Gives $1 Billion in Support of Women's Rights

Melinda French Gates will give $1 billion to philanthropic individuals and organizations advancing women’s rights globally, over the next two years.

A pair of hands carefully hold a soft red crocheted heart.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

Melinda French Gates will donate $1 billion over the next two years to organizations working to advance the rights of women globally, including organizations dedicated to reproductive rights in the United States. She said her decision was motivated in part by the racial gap in women's mortality rates.

“As shocking as it is to contemplate, my 1-year-old granddaughter may grow up with fewer rights than I had,” French Gates wrote in a New York Times op-ed published this past Tuesday.

Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

