Melinda French Gates Gives $1 Billion in Support of Women's Rights

Melinda French Gates will donate $1 billion over the next two years to organizations working to advance the rights of women globally, including organizations dedicated to reproductive rights in the United States. She said her decision was motivated in part by the racial gap in women's mortality rates.

“As shocking as it is to contemplate, my 1-year-old granddaughter may grow up with fewer rights than I had,” French Gates wrote in a New York Times op-ed published this past Tuesday.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

French Gates' announcement to donate to philanthropic individuals and organizations comes after her departure earlier this month as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. June 7, 2024, will be her last day.

Investing in women and girls

French Gates, one of the most vocal supporters of gender equity in the U.S., went on to say, "Decades of research on economics, well-being and governance make it clear that investing in women and girls benefits everyone." Gates also highlighted the rise in political violence and other threats to women and their safety.

She explained that her donation includes $200 million aimed at increasing the work of organizations that advance and protect women’s rights. In addition, $240 million is designated to partnerships with 12 global leaders, including athlete Allyson Felix, former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Afghan educator and women’s rights advocate Shabana Basij-Rasikh. Each will receive $20 million to fund organizations that improve women’s health both in the U.S. and internationally.

"As a young woman, I could never have imagined that one day I would be part of an effort like this. Because I have been given this extraordinary opportunity, I am determined to do everything I can to seize it and to set an agenda that helps other women and girls set theirs, too," French Gates wrote.

Pivotal Ventures

French Gates said she's started directing new grants to groups working in the U.S. to protect women's rights and advance their power and influence through her organization, Pivotal Ventures, a limited liability company focused on a number of avenues to increase women’s economic and political participation and power.

Pivotal Ventures will divide $200 million between organizations that include the Center for Reproductive Rights, Collaborative for Gender + Reproductive Equity, Collective Future Fund, Community Change, Institute for Women's Policy Research, MomsRising Education Fund, The 19th, Roosevelt Institute, States United Democracy Center and more.