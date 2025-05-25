Why the Gen Zer in Your Life Wants a Watch for Graduation — and Why You Might Actually Consider It

Graduation — whether from high school, college or a master’s program — is a special time in anyone's life, so you want to honor that achievement accordingly.

But if you want to buy a milestone gift for someone in their late teens or 20s, consider skipping the traditional savings bond gift or tech upgrade. Instead, make their year and opt for one of Gen Z’s newest obsessions: A luxury watch.

This year's high school and college graduates are part of a generational cohort that has a growing interest in the analog wristwatch, that retro signifier of days gone by. They might be onto something.

Is Gen Z really interested in luxury watches?

Absolutely. This generation (which technically comprises people born between 1997 and 2012) has recently developed a taste for elegant timepieces.

Consider the numbers: More than 10% of Gen Zers in the U.K. own a luxury watch and nearly half are considering investing in a collection, according to a recent survey from secondhand watch site Watchfinder. Or, look at social media: TikToks dedicated to unboxing timepieces and debating the merits of buying secondhand are amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Daniel Yi, the CMO of Bob's Watches , a resale marketplace for watches, confirms the trend is very real, noting a marked increase in interest from Gen Z customers over the last few years. And, he says, it's not just a passing fad.

Why does Gen Z love luxury watches?

There are many reasons why Gen Z has become more interested in owning a fancy timepiece, Yi explains. These watches are widely considered beautiful accessories, obvious status symbols and, above all else, smart investments.

"While previous generations might have discovered watches through milestones or family traditions, Gen Z is coming to the category through culture, fashion and even social media. They're incredibly tuned in to storytelling and value authenticity, which is something luxury watches — especially vintage and pre-owned models — deliver in spades," he tells Kiplinger.

"They're not just buying watches — they're buying history, craftsmanship, and in many cases, making their first real investment in something that holds value over time."

Plus, as surprising as it may sound, this younger generation is getting tired of their smartphones. Nearly half of Gen Zers are actively limiting their screen time, per a 2024 survey, and flip phones sales are on the rise as young people attempt to avoid the anxiety of being connected all the time.

Having a wristwatch helps in these attempts to be off the grid — no more monitoring the time with their phone. Wielding a "dumb phone" and a wristwatch helps them indulge in nostalgia for what they may perceive as a simpler time . (Hard to argue with that, don't you think?)

How much do luxury watches cost?

Before buying any gift, you have to consider the price tag. The good news is, there's a wide range of options: You can splurge massively or score an amazing deal.

Beautiful, high-quality watches can start around $1,000 , while the most expensive modern Rolex watch will set you back $136,000.

Of course, that's just for brand-new, modern pieces — thanks to the resale market, you can find watches that are just as beautiful, elegant and meaningful for a lower price point, including through trusted resellers like TheRealReal that authenticate products.

In fact, Yi notes, that's what many Gen Z consumers actually want. They’re buying secondhand because of the sustainability aspect, which is in line with general Gen Z consumerism trends. It's a way to have a slice of luxury in a more affordable, eco-friendly way.

You might even consider passing one of your own watches down to them. If you're worried about it being ignored or shrugged off, rest easy knowing these kids understand the value of a good watch.

Are luxury watches actually a good investment?

If the Gen Zer in your life wants a high-end watch because they're interested in a proper investment piece, be smart about what exactly you're purchasing. Like any investment, the potential return depends on the item — some brands and styles are more likely to go up in value than others.

"Models like the Rolex Submariner, Daytona, and certain references from Patek Philippe or Audemars Piguet have historically appreciated — especially when they're discontinued or produced in low volumes," Yi says.

You can also research previous online listings or current auctions to get a sense of trends and determine a brand's potential future value. Sites like Chrono24 — an online marketplace and magazine devoted to the ins and outs of luxury timepieces — makes it easy to determine your watch’s value online.

However, keep in mind that investments aren't just about resale value. Plenty of people who buy watches could never imagine selling their timepiece. Instead, they visualize it becoming a family heirloom they can pass down over generations, or a clear symbol of success and achievement they can always have.

"We always tell people: Buy what you love first," Yi says. "If it happens to go up in value, that's a great bonus."

Should you buy the Gen Z grad in your life a watch?

There are so many wonderful things you can give a recent graduate to honor their big success. If you suspect it's a watch they want, it will make for an amazing present that could appreciate over time.

In many cases, it's as much of an investment as a savings bond — sometimes with higher returns — but much more stylish. And like a class ring, it's special to have an accessory to remind them of their achievements every day as they embark on their career path.

Suppose you're stuck on what watch to get. In that case, Yi suggests that younger buyers often gravitate toward models like the Rolex Datejust, Cartier Tank (a favorite of Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, both fashion idols of this generation) or rare, discontinued pieces with a unique "cool factor."

And don't hesitate to buy secondhand — for many Gen Z grads, this will add to the appeal, making their gift both sustainable and rich in history.

Simply put, "a watch is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give — it marks a moment," says Yi.

"Whether it's for a graduation, a new job, a wedding, or retirement, a luxury watch becomes a symbol of that achievement and a daily reminder of the person who gave it. It's personal, lasting, and in some cases, something that gets passed down."