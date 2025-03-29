6 Great Vacation Ideas for Wheelchair Users

When you have mobility issues, it may seem tough to go on vacation — even the simple act of traveling may feel daunting. But it’s certainly not impossible and in fact, many wheelchair users embark on incredible trips each year.

“The travel industry has misconceptions that people with disabilities do not travel or cannot travel, and so we have built an industry full of barriers. That makes it much more challenging for people with disabilities to access places and travel as they want to,” Alvaro Silberstein, CEO and co-founder of Wheel the World , a company aimed at helping people who use wheelchairs explore the globe, told Kiplinger.

“But people with disabilities also have misconceptions where yes, having had bad experiences with inaccessible places, they think the majority of places are inaccessible — which is not true. It’s easier than ever as a person with disabilities to explore places anywhere in the world.”

In fact, Silberstein says, traveling is something he hopes more people with disabilities attempt, because of the inherent value he finds in it.

“Travel has allowed me to be much more independent and overcome the challenges that my disability puts me in because when you travel, you have to anticipate things, you have to understand how to maneuver through challenges. We want to experience new things, and it's totally rewarding to go back to your routines and be much more confident that you can overcome so many things even having a disability,” he explained.

It just takes some research and prep to make traveling a reality, and there are more resources than ever. So, with that in mind, here are some great vacation ideas for wheelchair users and other people with mobility issues.

1. If you love nature… U.S. national parks

This might not be the first idea that comes to mind, but the reality is that national parks in the United States are fun options for people with mobility issues. You don’t have to embark on intense hikes to see the stunning nature in these areas — in most, you can simply drive around to soak in the sights, like Zion’s Scenic Drive in Utah.

Many also have wheelchair-friendly paths and lookouts, so everyone can be inspired by the natural beauty. In fact, Silberstein points to Oregon as his current favorite destination, highlighting the accessible parks and the adaptive sport options.

Don't forget, if you're over the age of 62, you can access the National Parks Senior Pass.

2. If you want a city vibe… Singapore

If you’re more interested in a bustling city, consider Singapore. Singapore has flat, smooth streets, all public transport is wheelchair accessible, and the major attractions are all designed to be accessible as well.

While in Singapore, you can sample incredible food, shop, admire the unusual nature found in Gardens by the Bay, and visit museums and zoos. Plus, Singapore is a smaller city, which makes it easier to explore.

3. If you want relaxation… Caribbean cruise

For some people, the dream vacation involves pure relaxation and perfect weather. That’s what you can achieve on a cruise through the Caribbean, where you can check out live shows, hang by the pools, and even meet people from all over the world. There are many ways, too, to save on booking a cruise.

Royal Caribbean Cruises offers special accommodations, storage, and priority boarding for people with disabilities, as well as assistance getting off the boat when visiting ports — plus, they often bring travelers to places with beach wheelchairs as well.

4. If you want adventure… safari in Kenya

A safari is the ultimate adventure: The chance to see lions, giraffes, zebras and other majestic animals in their home habitat is a dream for many people.

Safaris are also a great option for people who use wheelchairs, too: Everyone is sitting in a truck for most of the day after all, and there are now many tour operators that offer adapted vehicles to help people get on and off during the trip.

Once you’re done with your tour, there are several accessible safari lodges for your relaxation purposes as well: Ximuwu Lodge, for example, prides itself on its accessibility for wheelchair users.

5. If you want world-class entertainment… Las Vegas

Las Vegas may be Sin City, but it’s also a favorite destination for many people with wheelchairs. Almost all the hotels and casinos have accessible rooms, and the Strip itself boasts smooth paved sidewalks, elevator and ramp options, and even a monorail that connects several casinos, making exploring convenient.

Las Vegas isn’t just about gambling or drinking, either: There are incredible restaurants, variety shows, unique exhibits and even Grand Canyon helicopter tours.

6. If you want the beach… Canary Islands, Spain

If you’re looking for a vibrant beach stay that’s off the beaten path, consider the Canary Islands in Spain. There are several accessible beaches and resorts here (some with floating beach chairs for guests, so people who use wheelchairs can swim in the ocean), where you can enjoy the views and take advantage of top-notch spa services.

There are also many public parks, and although wheelchair access varies (the cable car to the top of Mount Teide , for example, is not wheelchair accessible), there are several beautiful spots and trails visitors with mobility issues can utilize. Just make sure to do some research beforehand!