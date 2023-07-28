Travel Trends: Skip Skiplagging, Try Airline Clothes Rental: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Skiplagging could get you in serious trouble; renting a wardrobe could save you serious baggage.
When it comes to traveling, you want to know how to make it cheaper and easier.
Is skiplagging worth it?
A growing trend called skiplagging can save airline passengers money. Instead of booking a direct flight, a passenger finds a cheaper one with a layover that's in their desired destination, where they disembark.
For example, a passenger might book a flight from New York City to Denver, with a layover in Chicago (their intended destination), then skip the second segment of the trip. While it’s not illegal, most airlines prohibit the practice. Those who get caught can face financial penalties, canceled frequent flyer and travel rewards accounts and other restrictions. Look for airlines to continue cracking down. German airline Lufthansa sued a passenger for skiplagging in 2018, but the lawsuit was eventually dropped.
Another trend to keep an eye on: Renting your travel clothes from your airline.
A Japan Airlines pilot program, which will continue at least through August 2024, allows passengers on flights to Japan, its home country, to rent clothes for their stay. Travelers can choose from several different sets of clothing, organized by season and occasion. A basic rental starts at around $29 for three tops and two bottoms.
The big appeal for airlines is allowing them to reduce the weight of planes — and thus fuel consumption — while allowing passengers to deal with fewer bags. Look for the idea to catch on if the current experiment with it goes well.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
