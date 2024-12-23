10 Unbeatable Destinations For A 2025 Shoulder Season Vacation

Shoulder season can be a great time for a vacation. Usually defined as the travel period between the peak summer and low winter seasons, shoulder season typically brings with it thinner crowds and lower prices for flights and accommodations compared with the most in-demand times in popular locations.

Shoulder season travel has grown in popularity in recent years, especially as vacationers try to avoid increasingly hot summers. Seventy-eight percent of travel advisers say clients are opting for shoulder season or off-peak travel, while 76% say they now favor destinations with more moderate weather, according to a report from travel advising network Virtuoso. So if you’re an experienced shoulder season traveler, you might see more crowds than you’re used to. Still, airfares, hotels and car rentals are reliably less costly than they are during peak periods in most destinations.

Generally, certain portions of autumn and spring are in shoulder season, providing the best combination of decent weather and off-peak pricing. Flight prices typically drop by about 30% in the fall compared with summer, says Hayley Berg, lead economist for Hopper, a travel-booking app that helps users find deals on flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation rentals. (There’s a similar dip in price during the January and February low season.) You’ll also usually see falling prices for flights and hotels following spring break and Easter, typically beginning in late April or early May, depending on when Easter falls, and lasting until June, says Berg.

Below, we’ve selected a mix of U.S. and international destinations that make for great shoulder season getaways. A good rule of thumb to get the best price on a domestic flight is to book one to two months ahead of your departure date — so there’s still time to grab a spring bargain if you’d like to travel within the U.S. To snag the best deal on an international flight, start monitoring prices six to seven months in advance, then aim to book three to five months ahead of the trip.

With that in mind, we’ve focused on the fall for the places we’ve highlighted abroad.

Santa Barbara, California

Spring is one of the best times to visit the Los Angeles area, with mild weather, blooming flowers and lighter crowds than in the peak summer season. The fall has fewer tourists compared with summer, too, and the weather is pleasant, especially in September and October.

If you opt to visit Santa Barbara during a trip to L.A., you can take in the excitement and amenities of the city as well as the adventure and serenity of the Gaviota Coast. The roughly 2.5-hour drive on the Pacific Coast Highway between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara features beautiful natural scenery. Once you’re in Santa Barbara, wine tasting, relaxing by the sea and whale watching are among the activities available. (Whale-watching hopefuls should consider traveling in early to mid September to see humpback and blue whales, or in January or February to observe gray whales during their migration.)

Just north of Santa Barbara, the coastline is dotted with campsites and state parks. El Capitan Canyon, near El Capitan State Beach, is a 350-acre wilderness resort that offers “glamping,” with fully furnished cabins, yurts and safari tents. Guests can rent out complimentary beach cruisers, enjoy wine tastings and concerts, or take a dip in the heated pool. Reservations start at about $230 per night.

The average domestic round-trip flight to L.A. goes for $297 in the summer, according to Hopper. But average round-trip fares during the fall shoulder season drop more than 30%, to $197. In May, flights average $283. A stay at the Hideaway Santa Barbara hotel was recently available for $364 per night in May 2025, down from $591 per night in March 2025, when prices run higher during the spring-break season.

Orlando, Florida

Known as the Theme Park Capital of the World, Orlando is home to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld. The crowds at popular amusement parks subside when much of the usual clientele is in school, and you’re less likely to be stuck waiting in line for hours in blistering heat if you visit during the shoulder season. Plus, beyond the world-famous parks, tourists also head to Orlando because it’s a convenient base to explore the rest of what Florida has to offer, from golf outings to beach excursions.

You can find promising flight deals in the fall, with the typical round-trip airfare to Orlando averaging $194, down from $273 in the summer, according to Hopper. Keep in mind, however, that in recent years, some intense hurricanes have hit Florida in September and October.

Additionally, you may see a dip in airfares and hotel rates in January and February, when the weather in Orlando is mild and predictable, as well as in late April through the end of May, following spring break but before the summer crowds hit. This includes some of the more luxurious Disney World hotels. A May 2025 stay at the Omni Orlando at ChampionsGate was recently available starting at $225 per night.

Seattle, Washington

Natural beauty, arts and culture draw travelers to Seattle. The summer is peak season, and you may want to avoid the rainy season — generally October to April. But late spring could be the ideal time for a shoulder season visit to the city and its scenic natural surroundings, including the nearby Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Pike Place Market and the Space Needle are popular tourist hot spots in the city and are conveniently located near institutions such as the Museum of Pop Culture and the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum.

Average round-trip domestic airfares to Seattle in the May 2025 shoulder season come out to $330, compared with $349 in the summer, according to Hopper’s data. Average hotel costs are typically lower in late spring than in the summer, too.

A May 2025 stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle recently started at $256 per night. Those who venture to Olympic National Park will find lodging available inside the park. A room at the Olympic Lodge by Ayres, for example, goes for $119 per night.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Average airfares to Naples drop from $1,077 in the summer to $753 in the autumn months, according to Hopper’s flight data. Throughout the year, bus operator SitaSud runs buses from Naples to Amalfi, a journey of approximately two hours. You might book a stay at one of Amalfi’s most charming and historic hotels. For about $1,700 per night (down from about $2,100 per night in the summer), stays were recently available at the Anantara Hotel Convento di Amalfi, a medieval monastery turned luxurious resort. You can also find deals on vacation rentals in Amalfi; the average daily rate for an Airbnb on the Amalfi Coast is about $170.

Galway, Ireland

Galway, a 2.5-hour train ride from Dublin, beckons travelers from all over the world with its stunning sights and distinct Irish cultural charm. Although temperatures cool to about 50 degrees during the fall, autumn’s colors add a vibrant touch. The Cliffs of Moher, a popular tourist attraction and film-director favorite (you may recognize the “Cliffs of Insanity” from The Princess Bride or Voldemort’s Horcrux cave in the Harry Potter films), are a short distance from the city.

After an excursion to the cliffs, return to Galway to enjoy the local cuisine and entertainment. Galway Bay Oysters are famous for their quality and unique flavor. If you travel in September, you might enjoy the world’s longest-running oyster festival, held annually in Galway. Galway is also home to Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, one of Ireland’s most popular independent bookstores.

The average round-trip airfare in fall from the U.S. to Dublin is just $552, down from an average of $821 in the summer, according to Hopper. A typical accommodation in Galway costs about $207 a night, on average, year-round, according to Kayak, a travel search engine. A November 2025 stay at The g Hotel & Spa in Galway was recently available starting at $186 per night.

Paris, France

Fall is an inviting time in Paris. The crowds are lighter than in the summer, the weather is milder, the businesses are open following an August hiatus for many, and you can enjoy the golden fall foliage in Tuileries Garden.

For tennis fans, tickets to the Rolex Paris Masters, which takes place in October, are a bargain compared with tickets to the French Open. Plus, Paris’s Fashion Week, showcasing collections for the following spring and summer, is held in late September and early October. Although many of the runway shows are invitation-only, some are open to the public, and the city comes alive with parties and performances.

While round-trip airfares to Paris from the U.S. average $890 in summer, fall airfares average $600, according to Hopper. The average cost of a hotel in Paris in November may be higher than usual, however, at $361 per night, according to SkyScanner, a travel search engine. Consider traveling earlier in the fall for lower hotel prices.

Bruges, Belgium

Bruges is known not only for its picturesque canals and well-preserved medieval architecture but also for its delicious chocolate (the city boasts more than 60 chocolate shops). The cobblestoned historic city center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and within it you’ll find the 12th-century Basilica of the Holy Blood, home to a relic said to contain a drop of Jesus Christ’s blood.

Consider an early- to mid-fall trip to enjoy mild weather and limited crowds. For the fall months, flights to Brussels (an hour from Bruges by car) from the U.S. average $595, down from $954 during the summer months, according to Hopper — a savings of nearly 40%. A stay at the Hotel De Tuilerieen, an extravagant 15th-century mansion turned hotel, was recently available for $262 in the fall of 2025, compared with about $300 in the summer.

Tokyo, Japan

Enjoy diverse cuisine, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and beautiful outdoor spaces during an autumn trip to Japan’s capital city. Consider visiting one of the traditional bathhouses, or see a Kabuki performance — you can enjoy the classical Japanese dance-drama art form at some Tokyo venues, such as Kabukiza Theatre, for as little as $23 per show.

Fall in Tokyo offers other unique joys as well. You can hop on a high-speed train to the mountains for a leaf-peeping tour, or stay in the city and take in the foliage during a walk in one of Tokyo’s many beloved parks. Traveler tip: Even if you love the cuisine and service at Tokyo’s restaurants, avoid leaving tips, which may be seen as offensive.

Because fall foliage season in Tokyo draws its share of tourists, you may see an increase in hotel rates in late October to mid November. But while summer airfares to Tokyo from the U.S. average $1,366, fares dip to an average of $1,035 in the fall, according to Hopper.

A typical flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo takes about 12 hours. Flights from Honolulu are about 8 hours and 30 minutes, however, so a stopover in Hawaii may be a good choice for those who prefer to break up their time in the air.

Shanghai, China

Travelers love visiting Shanghai for its rich culture, modern and historic architecture, and vibrant nightlife and food scene. The Bund, a historic waterfront district located on the west bank of the Huangpu River, offers views of the Pudong sky-scrapers and features shops, res-taurants, bars and nightclubs. You may also want to see the Buddhist Jing’an Temple, in the heart of the city, and the Yu Garden, with its intricate pavilions, lotus ponds and rock gardens.

Late September through October is the optimal time to visit Shanghai; it is neither too hot nor too rainy. And while summer round-trip airfares average a hefty $1,759, fall airfares are $1,252, on average, according to Hopper. An October 2025 stay at the URBN Boutique hotel, near the Jing’an Temple, recently started at $122 per night.

Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is both modern and ancient. The lively city is sprinkled with centuries-old temples and palaces, and in Bangkok’s many museums you can learn more about Thai culture and history. October is the best time to avoid crowds, but November can be a delightful time to visit Thailand, too.

The rainy season should be over (it typically lasts between May and October), and temperatures are cooler and more comfortable. Plus, you can experience unique festivals, such as Loy Krathong, during which Thais pay homage to the goddess of rivers and waterways, Mae Khongkha. People gather at rivers and lakes nationwide to float krathongs — small baskets with candles and incense.

The average round-trip airfare to Bangkok in the fall comes out to just over $1,000, according to Hopper, down from $1,440 in the summer. You may pay from around $20 to $50 per night for a midrange hotel in the fall, depending on location and amenities, with budget options starting as low as $10 and luxury hotels reaching upward of $100 per night, according to Kayak.

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here .