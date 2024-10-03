Disney World Releases Special Offers for Hotel Rooms in Early 2025

We all need a little magic in our lives — and while Disney World is a dream-come-true for kids (and big kids), that particular brand of magic comes at a price.

Happily, two new Disney World special offers for early 2025 will cut the cost of a stay in one of its resort hotels, making it a great time to treat your kids or grandkids for spring break.

Disney World special offers for room-only bookings

Disney is raising ticket prices at its Florida theme park next year, so traveling outside the busy summer season is one way to balance out the increased cost of your trip — especially if you’re looking to stay on site rather than at “off property” accommodation.

You can save from 10-25% on the cost of a room on most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025. From January 1 to February 20, 2025, the discount ranges from 10-20% on rooms for most Sunday to Thursday nights. The discounts vary depending on the hotel, and terms apply.

The biggest (25%) discount applies to some of the most unique Disney World hotels, including Animal Kingdom Lodge. To see how much this might save you, we carried out a spot check on the cost of a Savanna View room (sleeping four) at Animal Kingdom Lodge for stays between February 23 to April 30, 2024. Prices ranged from around $781-$1077 a night, so a 25% discount on a three-night stay could have saved you in the region of $585-$807.

The number of resort hotel rooms allocated for the 2025 offer is limited, so you’ll need to act fast to secure a discount on your chosen hotel. You’ll also need to make theme park reservations for your stay.

Disney World special offers for annual passholders

If you’re a diehard Disney fan and frequent visitor to Disney World, you may already be the proud holder of an annual pass that gives you access to discounts, special events and exclusive merchandise.

Your savings for room-only hotel bookings in early 2025 are slightly higher than for non-passholders: 25-35% on the cost of rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025, or 20-30% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025. As with the non-passholder discounts above, terms apply, and spaces are limited.

Don’t forget to take your valid pass with you when you travel and check whether you need theme park reservations for the dates of your stay. If you haven’t already, download the My Disney Experience app and link it to your annual pass to help plan your trip.

Finally, if you’re skeptical about traveling to Florida during its coolest months, don’t let that discourage you — average rainfall is lower than in the height of summer, and you can expect temperature highs between around 71 and 84 degrees. That’s warm enough to brave one of Disney World’s two water parks, to which you’ll get free access on the day of your check-in. As the Disney/Pixar movie Up tells us: “Adventure is out there!”