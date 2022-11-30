McDonald’s Gold Card: The Mysterious Piece of Plastic That Gets You Food for Life

The McDonald’s Gold Card, the McGold Card, whose owner can get McDonald’s for life, is leaping from legend to reality in the U.S. after causing a stir in the U.K .

What’s a McDonald’s Gold Card? It’s the McGold Card, a credit card-size gold card that allows you to swipe for swag in the form of free meals from the McDonald’s menu.

The magical card, versions of which have surfaced on actors and billionaires and friends of McDonald’s franchise owners (legendary McDonald’s regular Warren Buffett has one) – has been elusive to all but the elite cognoscenti. Now McDonald’s is cashing in on this mythology to give people using the McDonald’s app family a chance to win one of three McDonald’s McGold Cards during its “SZN of Sharing” (yes, that’s what they’re calling it) contest. Winners will also have the option to give three other cards to their friends or family (that’s a total of 12 cards being given away in this event). The McGold Card gives its owner free McDonald’s meals twice a week for life (or 50 years, um, whichever comes first). McDonald’s is also throwing in some cash to help offset the winners’ taxes on the prize.

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer said in a statement . “And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends.”

So how do you get (a chance at) a McDonald’s Gold Card? Two ways:

Get the McDonald’s app and enroll in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Make purchases on the app between Dec. 5 and Dec. 25. You’re automatically entered.

and enroll in the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Make purchases on the app between Dec. 5 and Dec. 25. You’re automatically entered. Or go to McDonald’s SZN Sharing web site and enter without making a food purchase between Dec. 5 and Dec. 25.