Home Depot Black Friday Deals On Sale Right Now

Home Depot is out of the gate early with Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) customers can buy right now, weeks before what was once the traditional launch of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday is Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

Home Depot joins an ever-growing roster of other retailers launching Black Friday deals early. The trends come as shoppers pull back on their spending as inflation socks household budgets.

That puts Home Depot apace with Best Buy, which also released its Black Friday deals early , and Bank of America, which is offering rewards cardholders bonus points to shop – likely for holiday items early – on Nov. 5. Not to mention that Amazon basically declared the holiday season a go in October with its “second” Prime Day sale, Early Access Days, which it declared a success .

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

These moves play into several holiday shopping surveys indicating shoppers are planning to get their holiday shopping done early to beat the rising costs of goods and services due to the highest inflation rate in 40 years. A Bankrate survey found 40% of shoppers will be buying fewer items this year compared to seasons past. Twenty-seven percent will start their holiday shopping early, while 21% are planning to buy less-expensive brands. A whopping 95% said inflation will definitely impact their holiday spending.

“I think starting your holiday shopping early is a good strategy, because it gives more time to research the best deals and spread out your cash flow,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate.com. “I’m also a big fan of stacking discounts such as rewards credit cards , online shopping portals and store coupons.”

So how is Home Depot playing into this evolving new strategy for holiday shoppers? The big box giant released Black Friday deals early, putting them on sale right now. Some of those big discounts include:

Other Black Friday sales cut across home items, especially appliances, as well as home decor, holiday items, smart home devices, tools and more.