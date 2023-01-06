Costco Photo: A Kirkland Signature Perk Gets the Boot
Costco already removed photo centers and services from its warehouses. Now, the online Costco Photo Center is being scuttled.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
To those still old-school enough to enjoy print photos or looking for an inexpensive way to get a passport photo, the Kirkland Signature in-store photo centers were a penny-pincher’s delight.
In recent years, Costco eliminated the analog version of that service, closing its photo centers in its warehouses — acknowledging most of its customers were storing their photos in the cloud, carrying them on their devices and not purchasing prints as much. That precious square footage was turned over to more profitable ventures.
But until now Costco kept photo services (including storage) online at CostcoPhotoCenter.com (opens in new tab). That perk will no longer be available beginning January 28, as Costco hands over all photo options for its members to the online photo giant Shutterfly (opens in new tab).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Costco has begun notifying customers this week of the change. The transition to Shutterfly begins on January 11 and the last day for Costco members to download any photos they have stored at CostcoPhotoCenter.com, to their personal computers, is January 31. That's really not much time if you have a massive photo archive that you need to download and store...somewhere else.
Customers will still be able to get the legendary Costco discount for photo products. Costco members will get a 51% off all Shutterfly orders and also free shipping on orders over $49. That perk will begin on January 11. To opt in, members will need to go to Costco.com and click on “photo.” Costco has advised that all Photo Center account information, address books and photos will be transferred to Shutterfly. Despite that helping hand, this change will still be an upheaval for Costco Photo Center customers.
Related content
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
-
-
The 5 Best Inflation-Proof Stocks
stocks Higher prices have been a major headache for investors, but these best inflation-proof stocks could help ease the impact.
By Louis Navellier • Published
-
December Jobs Report Beats Expectations: What the Experts Are Saying
Ordinarily, stronger-than-expected hiring would spook the market, but slowing wage growth caused stocks to pop.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
Costco Deals Ripe for the Pillage in the “Treasure Hunt”
Costco You don’t have to be a pirate to go on this Treasure Hunt, where you can buy $55,000 diamond rings, $650 Wagyu filets or a $35 fur trapper hat. But hurry – supplies are limited (really).
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
The Open Secret of Costco Shopping: Costco Next
Costco What is Costco Next? It’s a specialty shopping zone of Costco.com that has highly curated products at discounted prices.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Latest Costco Perk: Pickup Lockers
Costco Costco’s lockers will let you buy some products without having to roam the aisles.. But don’t expect to use it to buy a generator, mattress, whole goat or other large item.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Costco Membership Cost Is Due to Rise
Costco If Costco stays true to form, a rise in membership dues could come as soon as this summer.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
22 Products You’ll Waste Money Buying at Warehouse Clubs
Costco We talked to shopping experts to find out which products shoppers should steer clear of (and why) at warehouse clubs Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated
-
12 Best Costco Cyber Monday Deals
Costco The warehouse club giant’s holiday shopping deals don’t stop with Black Friday. It has plenty of hot deals for Cyber Monday, too, and some of them include Costco’s vaunted Kirkland Signature brand.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Best Black Friday Deals at Costco
Costco The venerated warehouse chain unleashes holiday bargains in hopes you’ll also snap up Costco’s Kirkland Signature house-brand line of goods as well.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
28 Great Black Friday Deals and Doorbusters for 2021
Smart Buying We’ve rounded up dozens of bargains from top retailers including Amazon, Costco and Walmart, but you’ll need to act fast; many of the more popular items will be in short supply.
By Bob Niedt • Published