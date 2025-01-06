Costco's 2025 New Year Wellness Event: Save with Exclusive Membership Deals
Unlock savings on electronics, clothing, furniture and wellness essentials at Costco – valid through January 31.
Costco has launched its New Year wellness sales event to kick off 2025, offering major discounts on a wide range of products to help you save this January. From electronics and clothing to furniture and wellness essentials, the deals cover a variety of categories and will run until January 31.
To take advantage of Costco’s wellness deals, a membership is required. Costco offers three membership options. The Gold Star Membership, priced at $65 per year, provides access to all Costco warehouses and online shopping at Costco.com. It includes two membership cards — one for the primary member and another for a household member.
For those seeking additional value, the Executive Membership costs $130 per year and includes all the benefits of the Gold Star Membership. Additionally, Executive members can earn a 2% annual reward of up to $1,250 on eligible Costco and Costco Travel purchases. This tier also offers exclusive discounts on select Costco services, such as auto and identity protection, making it ideal for frequent shoppers.
The Business Membership, also priced at $65 per year, is designed specifically for business owners because it allows for the resale of products purchased at Costco. Like the other tiers, it includes two membership cards — one for the primary member and another for a household member or employee.
Across all membership tiers, members gain access to Costco gas stations, which often provide lower fuel prices, as well as discounted services on insurance, travel packages and optical care.
January Costco deals
We found several deals at Costco for January 2025. Some are online-only, while others are available both in warehouse and online.
Fitness and exercise equipment deals:
- Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill - Save $150, pay only $849.999
- Centr 3 by Inspire SF3 Smith Functional Trainer with Folding Bench and 1-year Centr App Subscription - Save $300, pay only $1,899.99
- Xterra Adjustable Dumbbells Set - Save $30, pay only $169.99
- NordicTrack 24 Studio Bike - Save $200, pay only $1,099.99
- Homedics Saunazen Portable Steam Sauna - Save $30, pay only $119.99
Electronics deals:
- Dell Inspiron 7000 Series 27" All-In-One Touchscreen Desktop - Save $400, pay only $99.99
- Dell XPS Tower - 14th Gen Intel Core i7 - Save $500, pay only $1,499.99
- LG 34" Curved Ultrawide WQHD MyView Smart Monitor - Save $80, pay only $269.99
- LG S77S 3.1.3 Channel High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and WOW Orchestra - Save $80, pay only $249.99
- Bio Bidet BB-1200L Bidet Toilet Seat with Wireless Remote - Save $100, pay only $199.99
Home and kitchen deals:
- TRINITY 18" x 16" Stainless Steel Utility Sink with Pull-out Faucet - Save $50, pay only $239.99
- Santino 5-piece Fire Chat Set - Save $500, pay only $3,499.99
- Hunter Avia Low Profile LED 48" Ceiling Fan - Save $30, pay only $99.99
- Aquaterra Spas Montara 25 Jet 4-person Spa - Save $800, pay only $2,999.99
- All-Clad HA1 12-piece Nonstick Cookware Set - Save $100, pay only $329.99
