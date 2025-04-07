What Happens If You Bet $1,100 on the NCAA Men’s Championship Instead of Saving It?

March might be almost over, but the madness is still going strong. From the closing moments of March Madness to the opening rounds of the Masters , it’s a prime time for sports fans — and bettors.

Whether it’s backing a college team or picking a favorite for the green jacket, millions of Americans are putting money on the line. According to a study from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University , the average person spends about $1,100 a year betting on sports events.

That might not seem like a lot, but it’s nothing to sneeze at. According to Bankrate’s 2025 Emergency Savings Report , nearly half of Americans said they’d feel very worried if they lost their job tomorrow and had to rely on an emergency fund .

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Over half aren’t happy with how much they have saved, and one in four who tapped into their savings in the past year used between $1,000 and $2,500 to cover an emergency.

Instead of leaving your money up to chance, you could put it somewhere with a guaranteed return. That’s where certificates of deposit (CDs) come in — a safer way to grow your cash while still making a strategic play.

Should you take a shot on the game or lock in a sure thing?

What happens if you bet $1,100 on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship?

With the Florida Gators and Houston Cougars facing off in tonight’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, it might be tempting to throw down a big bet.

If you wager $1,100 on the Gators at -115 odds , you’d stand to earn about $956.52 in profit if they win. If you place the same bet on the Cougars at -105 odds, your potential profit would be slightly higher —around $1,047.62.

Of course, if your pick loses, you lose the entire $1,100.

Unlike a CD, betting on the game doesn’t come with a guaranteed return — but that’s part of the excitement.

For sports fans, placing a bet can add a little extra thrill to the experience, especially during high-stakes moments like the NCAA championship.

But if you’re also thinking about building your savings, a CD might be a smart way to balance out the risk.

What happens if you invest $1,100 in a CD?

Investing $1,100 at one bank might not yield the same return as investing it somewhere else. The higher the APY, the more you’ll earn when your CD term ends. Be sure to compare interest rates, terms and minimum deposit requirements to find the best fit for your savings goals.

For example, putting $1,100 into a 1-year CD with Bask Bank at 4.40% APY guarantees you $48.40 in interest, with your full deposit still intact at the end of the term.

Below are some standout 1-year CDs you can open with $1,000 or less:

What are CDs?

A CD is a type of savings account that holds your money for a fixed period of time in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate.

Terms can range from three months to five years, depending on where you open your CD account . Once the term ends, you can access your money along with the interest it earned.

You can spend it, reinvest it in another CD or use it however you’d like. To keep their money growing and stagger access to it over time, some people use a strategy called a CD ladder , where they open multiple CDs with different maturity dates.

Unless you withdraw the money early, a CD doesn’t come with any risk to your principal — only the opportunity to earn.

Just keep in mind that the returns are typically more stable and slow-growing compared to other investments.

Why CDs are the smarter bet

Choosing the right CD might not prove you can pick the next NCAA Final Four winner, but it does show you know how to choose a smart way to grow your money.

Predictability. Since you know how much you’re putting into a CD at the beginning of the term and the APY, you know exactly how much you’ll get back when those terms are up.

Since you know how much you’re putting into a CD at the beginning of the term and the APY, you know exactly how much you’ll get back when those terms are up. Guaranteed return . CDs guarantee a return and you won’t lose money. You’ll lock in an interest rate and your money will be waiting for you when your term is up.

. CDs guarantee a return and you won’t lose money. You’ll lock in an interest rate and your money will be waiting for you when your term is up. Easy management. CDs are quick and easy to set up. Once you make your deposit, you can leave it alone. Set it and forget it until your terms are up.

CDs are quick and easy to set up. Once you make your deposit, you can leave it alone. Set it and forget it until your terms are up. Low-risk. CDs are a safe, low-risk investment. You’re bound to earn something, even if the amount is less than other types of investments. But many options that offer a higher return also have a higher risk.

Rather than risking a loss, putting that money into a CD ensures you’ll walk away with more than you started — no matter how much you invest or how long the term.

Whether you’re chasing the win on the court or growing your money on the sidelines, it’s all about playing the long game your way.