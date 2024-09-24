Want to Produce a Podcast? Tips to Get It Done Right

“Mr. Beaver, I was told to make a podcast and describe kitchen and food preparation equipment our restaurant supply company sells. I’ve never made a podcast before and told ‘Beth,’ my boss, that, but she said, ‘You’ve seen them before. It’s like filming a family video. Just grab your cellphone, walk around the store and describe our new products and then upload it to our website.’

“That’s what I did, and within a couple of hours, Beth screamed, ‘Take that video down! People are getting motion sickness watching it!’”

I viewed the podcast, which left me queasy after about a minute. Everything was in constant motion. It was a disaster.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

“Mr. Beaver, I need help! Can you provide me guidance in making a podcast, or give me some pointers on what not to do? Thanks. ‘Brian.’”

Bad experiences like Brian’s are well known to Christopher “Chris” Mines, formerly the director of partnerships and senior podcast producer with LearnFormula, a provider of excellent continuing education courses for attorneys, CPAs and other professionals.

“Dennis,” Mines says, “I can’t tell you how often I’ve seen podcasts just like the one that Brian put online. Winging it is never a good idea! You can’t wing it. You will wind up losing your audience.”

Mines suggested checking out some good podcasts to see how they were done, especially to learn how to phrase questions and handle multiple guests. (See the Kiplinger article Nine Personal Finance Podcasts Worth Checking Out for some good examples.) He also offered the following suggestions for anyone interested in producing an effective podcast, whether it’s providing financial or legal advice or talking politics:

1. Develop a road map. What are you going to discuss?

Podcasts need to be regarded as an example of the art of conversation. They are an extension of radio and television, and you are tailoring your episode to reach the specific audience who are seeking the content your podcast will deliver. Whether they’re students or potential customers, they could be located in several different countries.

“Have a clear idea of your objective — what you plan to discuss or highlight,” Mines says. “If you are inviting guests, then match the right topic with the right person. These are the threshold rules.”

2. Connect with your guest or guests ahead of time. Know who your listeners/viewers are.

Be sure you know how to pronounce the names of your guests and that they are aware that you’re recording, whether it’s just audio or both audio and video. Video is especially effective when you are in a roundtable discussion, because viewers are able to see the guests’ reactions. How do they feel about the question or new development? Are they passionate? This makes for a much more lively and inviting experience. “Get someone who cares about the topic. If they care about it, the audience will, too,” Mines notes.

The flip side is knowing who your viewers/listeners are. “Matching the right topic to the right guest reduces the chances of this being a lackluster experience. A good podcast will be fresh, interactive and reactive, encouraging a stimulating discussion by everyone involved,” Mines points out.

Some questions that could get the ball rolling: Viewers are often interested in what led your guest into their particular field. So, you might ask, “Were there any childhood experiences that influenced your decision to get into this field?”

Questions that begin with how, why, what, where and when are preferable to questions that call for only a yes-or-no response.

3. Longer does not mean better.

It is essential to be aware of how long your podcast is. It needs to be long enough to adequately discuss the major issues of your topic and yet brief enough to maintain the interest of your viewers/listeners.

Also, a host should tell the audience what is going to be discussed so they know what to expect. “Failing to set out a road map for the viewer can result in their expectations not being met,” Mines says. “That road map is simply intro, body, outro.”

He adds, “Do not confuse an educational podcast with ‘gotcha journalism,’ as viewers are generally uncomfortable if a guest is pounced upon by the host or others. Therefore, tailor the session to stay within the borders your guest is comfortable with.”

More to be aware of

I also asked Mines to share some things that podcasters should be aware of before and during the podcast:

Always have a backup guest in case someone can’t make it.

Viewers don’t like it when the interviewer dominates the conversation, preventing guests from speaking. The host is the conduit, not the star.

The podcaster should be well acquainted with the topic and able to guide the podcast (though keep in mind that the guest is the expert).

Be sure to give each guest equal time. Do not focus on just one.

And his absolute no-no’s:

Bad audio. Everyone should have a headset and a good microphone.

Vulgar language and bringing up politics, unless the episode is intended to be political.

Lack of water for each participant (if you are in the same location).

Forgetting to make clear that this is a conservation and can be edited if someone misspeaks or something unintended happens.

Get an objective evaluation

Finally, I asked Mines about the single most important tool a podcast host or producer must have. “You need an objective evaluation from someone who will tell it to you like it is,” he says. “Never rush to put your podcast online until you’ve got what amounts to approval from people whose opinions you respect. Go slow, and you will learn the craft.”

Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.

Related Content