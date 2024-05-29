Half of Americans Don't Know What a 529 Plan Is. Are You Missing Out?
Despite the rising cost of college, half of Americans don't know what a 529 plan is, missing out on the chance to take advantage of this valuable savings tool.
529 plans can be a valuable tool to save for college, but many Americans aren’t utilizing these tax-advantaged savings accounts. In fact, a surprising number of people don't even know what 529 plans are, even as college gets more and more expensive with each passing year. If you’re saving for your children’s or grandchildren's higher education, take the time to learn what a 529 plan is and how it can benefit you and your family.
529 plans
A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings account designed to be used for a beneficiary's education expenses. These plans allow a contributor to prepay a beneficiary's qualified higher education expenses at an eligible educational institution or to contribute to an account for paying those expenses. And while 529 contributions have to be made with after-federal-tax money, the contributions grow free from federal or state tax.
Andy Esser, an Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Durham, NC said in a statement: “As a financial advisor and parent, I see first-hand the varying benefits of 529 funds – no matter what path a child may choose. Educating families on those benefits leads to more impactful results.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But many are missing out on the benefits of a 529 plan, including tax-free growth, gift tax benefits, the opportunity to rollover unused funds into a Roth IRA and the ability to use the 529 Grandparent Loophole to fund a grandchild’s education without impacting their financial aid eligibility.
According to a study from Edward Jones, 50% of Americans don’t know what a 529 plan is. More specifically, out of all Americans who are actively saving for a child’s education, 32% are unaware of what a 529 plan is, and 60% do not feel they’re saving enough to reach their goals for future education expenses.
The study also found that in order to reach education savings goals, Americans have turned to several other strategies, including using a personal savings account (35%), scholarships (18%), federal or state financial aid (18%) and getting a job at a school or university for tuition benefits (9%). The rising cost of tuition, rulings about college admissions criteria and the increase in applicants at numerous colleges are all factors driving individuals to save for their children’s education.
Surprisingly, however, 84% have not or do not plan to invest in a 529 plan as part of their education savings strategy.
Rising cost of college
College tuition has indeed skyrocketed. According to Best Colleges, using data from the NCES, the average cost of college tuition in the U.S. for undergraduate students has more than tripled over the last 58 years, rising from $4,648 in 1963 to $14,307 in 2021, after accounting for inflation. And from 2010 to 2021, tuition and fees rose by 17%, jumping from $12,214 to $14,307.
Furthermore, the College Board reports that in 2022-23, the average cost of tuition and fees for a full-time undergraduate student at a public four-year in-state college was $10,940, while the average cost for a student at a public four-year out-of-state school was $28,240.
Over 43 million Americans carry federal student loan debt, with an average balance of almost $40,000. By starting early and saving for your child's or grandchild's college in a 529 account, you can help them avoid the heavy burden of student loans later on in life. The sooner you start, the better.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
-
Robinhood Unveils Big Stock Buyback Program: What To Know
Stock trading app Robinhood said its board authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. Here's what that means.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil: What To Know
If ConocoPhillips' bid for Marathon Oil goes through, it will bring together two of the world's largest exploration and production companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
In-Ground vs. Above-Ground Pools: Which Is the Best Investment?
A pool is an expensive home improvement project that will likely improve your quality of life, but it doesn’t necessarily add value to your home.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
2024 Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards Results
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards The results are in for the 2024 Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards — celebrating the best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner Published
-
30 National Burger Day Deals and Freebies
Want some great deals and freebies for National Burger Day? Wendy’s, Arby’s, Smashburger and Burger King lead the way with the best deals around.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Pros and Cons of 403(b) Plans
Millions of public school employees use 403(b) plans. Here's what to know about them.
By Emma Patch Published
-
A Quick Primer on Prenups
A prenuptial agreement helps protect your assets in a divorce. Here's what to know
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Swamp Cooler vs Air Conditioner: What You Need to Know
Swamp Cooler vs Air Conditioner: With a scorching summer already underway, which is the better way to cool your home?
By Erin Bendig Published
-
How to Fix Errors in Your Credit Report
Complaints about errors in credit reports have shot up. Here’s why — and how to fix them.
By Sarah Brady Published
-
Target's Big Summer Deals: Discounts on Thousands of Items
You'll find deals and discounts on back to school gear, Memorial Day and Fourth of July items, food, clothing and much, much more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published