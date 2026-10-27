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A high-income earner can save diligently for decades and still face a tax problem in retirement: Most of their savings could be concentrated in accounts in which withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income, with limited flexibility to manage those taxes.
Direct Roth eligibility may have phased out years earlier.
Indexed universal life insurance, or IUL, can address part of that issue. It provides a death benefit, while its cash value could create a supplemental source of money later in life.
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For people who have maxed out traditional tax-advantaged accounts and want more control of retirement income sources, IUL might deserve a closer look.
Cash value grows tax-deferred inside the policy, and the owner could later access it through withdrawals and policy loans that are generally not subject to current income tax. This only works if the contract is properly structured and stays in force.
That combination of tax-deferred growth and potentially tax-advantaged access is what differentiates IUL from other retirement savings vehicles.
LIMRA (the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association) reported record IUL premiums in 2025, up 17% from the prior year. Growing sales do not by themselves establish that a product is appropriate for any client. Still, they show increasing interest in how permanent life insurance might fit into a modern financial plan.
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The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
High earners run out of familiar tax-advantaged space
The issue becomes more visible during peak earning years. For 2026, employees can contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k), excluding catch-up contributions. Direct Roth IRA eligibility phases out from $153,000 to $168,000 for single filers and from $242,000 to $252,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Cash value can add another retirement-income layer
An IUL policy builds cash value and credits interest partly based on the performance of an external index. The money is not invested directly in that index. Caps, participation rates, spreads, guarantees and policy charges determine how much interest is credited.
Growth inside the policy is tax-deferred. The owner can later access cash through withdrawals and policy loans, potentially without current income tax if the contract is properly structured, avoids modified endowment contract status and stays in force. That access might supplement qualified-plan distributions, Roth withdrawals, taxable investments and guaranteed income from annuities.
This additional income source might help during a high-tax year, after a market decline or before tapping another retirement asset. Tax flexibility is a key argument for IUL. The policy doesn't need to replace a retirement account to contribute meaningfully.
The right buyer needs more than a high income
The strongest candidates for an IUL tend to share several characteristics:
They are typically from ages 40 to 55 and have time to fund the policy before taking income.
They have stable surplus cash flow after addressing other retirement priorities and liquidity needs.
They need permanent life insurance for family, estate or business reasons.
They understand that early surrender can be expensive, and a long-term time horizon is part of the strategy.
Someone with inconsistent income, limited reserves, a short time horizon or no insurance need likely requires a different solution. IUL might work best when both sides of the contract matter: protection for beneficiaries and carefully managed access to income for the policyowner.
Tax advantages don't remove policy risk
Loans accrue interest and reduce cash value and the death benefit. A policy that's been heavily borrowed from can lapse, potentially creating taxable income at an unfavorable time. Policy charges continue, interest-crediting terms can change, and illustrated results are not guaranteed.
Prospective policyowners should review lower crediting assumptions, changing policy terms, interrupted premiums and rising loan balances before committing.
The NAIC's life insurance illustration guidance helps frame that review. AI-enabled planning tools can quickly compare funding and loan scenarios. Still, they can't determine whether the death benefit is necessary or whether the owner can sustain the policy for decades. Regular human review and current in-force illustrations still matter.
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Decide what the next dollar needs to do
For financial advisers, at the next review with a high-income earner, map the tax treatment of their existing retirement assets. Then ask where the next long-term dollar should go and what job it needs to perform.
If traditional savings options are already addressed, permanent coverage is needed and another potential source of tax-advantaged money might strengthen the income plan, compare an IUL with the available alternatives. Use conservative projections, explain the conditions plainly, and build annual reviews into the recommendation.
Life insurance is designed to protect people after a death. For the right high-income earner, a properly designed IUL policy might also support decades before that.
Strategies described herein are made possible by the use of policy loans against the cash value of the policy. Policy loans reduce the death benefit of a contract in the amount that is outstanding and may include interest as well. Employing a strategy utilizing policy loans has the potential to be classified as a MEC (Modified Endowment Contract) which poses additional consequences. The strategies or products discussed may not be suitable for all individuals. All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal. Individual results may vary based on unique circumstances. Consult a qualified financial professional to discuss your specific situation and suitability needs. For specific tax planning advice or services, please consult a qualified tax advisor or CPA.
Disclaimer
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Mike Walters is Chief Executive Officer of USA Financial, an AmeriLife company, which he has led since founding the firm in 1988. In addition to overseeing USA Financial and its subsidiaries, he is an industry advocate, speaker, video host and asset manager focused on helping financial advisers navigate change and build stronger businesses. Mike has hosted The RARE Advisor on the firm's YouTube channel and Members Only Buzz, an exclusive conversational series for firm-affiliated financial advisers.