T-Mobile’s Free Year of MLB.TV Returns — If You Act Fast

Customers need to use the T-Mobile Tuesdays App to claim the limited-time offer, which comes in time for MLB's opening day.

Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

T-Mobile has teamed up with Major League Baseball to once again offer a free year of MLB.TV to eligible customers who sign up from March 26 to April 1.

This is the ninth consecutive year that the companies are offering the deal, which starts two days ahead of MLB's opening day.

As a standalone service, MLB.TV would run you $149.99 per year, or $29.99 per month.

To claim the offer, which is available on T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app, you'll need to either log into MLB.com or create an account and have a qualifying T-Mobile plan, including voice and high-speed Internet in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.

To redeem the offer:

  • Download the T-Life app and click on the MLB.TV offer tile on the home screen of T-Mobile Tuesdays. 
  • Click “Save” and then “Redeem” on the next page, which will be the MLB.TV registration page.
  • Once logged in to your MLB.com account, you'll be redirected to a confirmation page where you can begin using the new subscription.

More free streaming options

The deal follows T-Mobile's introduction in January of “Hulu on Us," which gives Go5G Next subscribers free access to Hulu’s ad-supported service. As a standalone service, Hulu's ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. This is in addition to Go5G Next subscribers' free access to Netflix and Apple TV+.

Other streaming services offering deals recently include U.K.-based music video streaming app ROXi, which is planning to launch in the U.S. soon with both a free ad-supported service and a fee-based, ad-free premium version.

The app, which will offer voice-activated music videos, will be available on more than 90% of smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Vizio, Roku, Comcast, TCL, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV.

In addition, Walmart is offering the Paramount Plus Essential Plan for free for its new or existing Walmart Plus members. As a standalone, the streaming plan costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

