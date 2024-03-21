T-Mobile’s Free Year of MLB.TV Returns — If You Act Fast
Customers need to use the T-Mobile Tuesdays App to claim the limited-time offer, which comes in time for MLB's opening day.
T-Mobile has teamed up with Major League Baseball to once again offer a free year of MLB.TV to eligible customers who sign up from March 26 to April 1.
This is the ninth consecutive year that the companies are offering the deal, which starts two days ahead of MLB's opening day.
As a standalone service, MLB.TV would run you $149.99 per year, or $29.99 per month.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
To claim the offer, which is available on T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app, you'll need to either log into MLB.com or create an account and have a qualifying T-Mobile plan, including voice and high-speed Internet in the U.S. or Puerto Rico.
To redeem the offer:
- Download the T-Life app and click on the MLB.TV offer tile on the home screen of T-Mobile Tuesdays.
- Click “Save” and then “Redeem” on the next page, which will be the MLB.TV registration page.
- Once logged in to your MLB.com account, you'll be redirected to a confirmation page where you can begin using the new subscription.
More free streaming options
The deal follows T-Mobile's introduction in January of “Hulu on Us," which gives Go5G Next subscribers free access to Hulu’s ad-supported service. As a standalone service, Hulu's ad-supported plan costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. This is in addition to Go5G Next subscribers' free access to Netflix and Apple TV+.
Other streaming services offering deals recently include U.K.-based music video streaming app ROXi, which is planning to launch in the U.S. soon with both a free ad-supported service and a fee-based, ad-free premium version.
The app, which will offer voice-activated music videos, will be available on more than 90% of smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Vizio, Roku, Comcast, TCL, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV.
In addition, Walmart is offering the Paramount Plus Essential Plan for free for its new or existing Walmart Plus members. As a standalone, the streaming plan costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Should a Donor-Advised Fund Be Part of Your Estate Plan?
A donor-advised fund, or DAF, lets the donor reap tax benefits while also being able to direct how the money is distributed and invested.
By Tracy Craig, Fellow, ACTEC, AEP® Published
-
In Gray Divorce, Two Financial Planning Yardsticks Are Key
Watching your budget helps you reduce unnecessary expenses, and keeping an eye on your net worth as it rebuilds can provide a psychological boost.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Deadline for Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Is Fast Approaching
Medicare Advantage enrollees have until March 31 to change plans. What to know.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Target Limits Self-Checkout To 10 Items
Target launches new self-checkout lanes on heels of a new paid membership plan and expanded brand offerings.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Social Security Chief Vows to Fix ‘Cruel-Hearted’ Overpayment Clawbacks
Capping Social Security clawbacks at 10% for some beneficiaries is among the changes that O'Malley plans to propose.
By Fred Clasen-Kelly | KFF Health News Published
-
Roku Breach Affects Thousands of Accounts — What To Know
Hackers likely stole subscriber passwords from other sites where data breaches occurred and then used them on Roku accounts. Experts advise changing your passwords regularly.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
February CPI Report: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI Another hotter-than-expected CPI report muddies the timing for the first interest rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
How to Help Your Kids With Finances When They Move Back Home
For millions of older parents, the nest is as crowded as ever.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Max Is Latest Streamer To Crack Down On Password Sharing
The streamer joins Netflix and Disney in restricting password sharing. What to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
February Jobs Growth Tops Estimates Again: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Another stronger-than-expected jobs report shouldn't change the Fed's calculus on interest rate cuts.
By Dan Burrows Published