Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards
The results are in for the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards — celebrating the best products and services in personal finance.
We asked Kiplinger readers for their opinions about financial services companies, and boy, did they deliver. And now, you can benefit from the collective knowledge and experience of more than 2,600 readers who responded to our survey.
Customers who use credit cards, banks, brokers, insurance companies, and other financial entities have everyday experiences that can help others make beneficial choices when pooled together and shared. Toward that end, earlier this year, we conducted a survey, asking readers to rate several financial products and services based on such criteria as their experience with customer service representatives, how likely they are to recommend the providers to others, and how satisfied they are overall with the companies or services.
Our awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks, and brokers to insurers, tax software, and financial apps. We’ve determined an overall winner for each category that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess. And we offered survey respondents the option to leave comments about their experiences with the products and services they use. We didn’t receive comments for every financial provider, but we have shared some of the commentary for those that did garner reader remarks.
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Travel Rewards Credit Cards
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards These are the winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best travel rewards credit cards category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Airline Credit Card Rewards Programs
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards These are the winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' airline credit card rewards programs category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: National Banks
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards These are the winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best national banks category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Internet Banks
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards The winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best internet banks category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Full-Service Brokers
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards These are the winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best full-service brokers category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Wealth Managers
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards These are the winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best Wealth Managers category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Peer-to-Peer Payment Services
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards The winners of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best peer-to-peer payment services category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Tax Software
Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards The results of the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards' best tax software category. Our awards celebrate the very best products and services in personal finance.
By Lisa Gerstner • Last updated