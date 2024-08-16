Kamala Harris Calls for a Federal Ban on Corporate Price Gouging
Harris called for a federal ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries at a speech earlier today in Raleigh, NC.
Vice President Kamala Harris called for a federal ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries at a speech earlier today in Raleigh, NC in an attempt to lower the cost of living for families across the nation.
"My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules," Harris stated.
In the speech, Harris mentioned that although prices went up during the pandemic due to supply chain failures, supply chains have since improved, but prices remain too high. And while households struggle to make ends meet due to elevated food prices, large food companies are seeing their highest profits in two decades and many aren't passing these savings on to the consumer.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
"Look, the bills add up. Food, rent, gas, back to school clothes, prescription medication. After all that, for many families, there's not much left at the end of the month" stated Harris. "When I am elected president, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans."
A ban on price gouging would prevent companies from unfairly exploiting consumers, and ideally, bring food prices down. But economists disagree on whether or not a federal price-gouging ban would work to lower food prices. While some blame corporate greed as a main driver of inflation, others believe that price gouging isn't actually a primary catalyst of inflation.
How much grocery prices have increased since the last election?
Inflation has caused food prices to rise substantially over the last several years, and while prices are no longer increasing as much as they did over the last two years (rising just 1.1% over the last year), grocery costs remain a huge headache for many households. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults are stressed by everyday expenses, with groceries frustrating households the most, according to the latest USA TODAY Blueprint Credit Cards Survey.
Compared with four years ago, grocery prices are up about 20%, due to a mix of supply and demand pressures from the pandemic and other global events, reports the New York Times. And a study from GO Banking Rates found that from the last federal election on Nov. 3, 2020, to March 2024, food prices rose 25.8%, meaning $100 in groceries in 2020 would cost $125.80 today, for the same items. Here’s a look at how much the average price of everyday food staples increased over that period as well.
- Eggs: 54%
- Milk: 36%
- Cheese and butter: 30%
- Cereals and bakery products: 28%
- Beef: 20%
- Chicken: 25%
- Fresh fruits and vegetables: 21%
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
Best (and Worst) Airports for Early Bird and Red-Eye Flights
Save on your flight by traveling before 8 AM or after 8 PM from these airports, and find the best drinks — coffee or cocktails — from dusk-to-dawn
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Lifetime Access to a Luxury Cruise Ship Could Be Your Retirement Plan
Thinking about retiring on a luxury cruise ship? With programs like the new “Endless Horizons,” you can retire at sea and travel the world for the rest of your life.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
July CPI Report Supports September Easing: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI The continued downtrend in inflation raises the odds for a September rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
A Guide to Your Credit Card Statement
Your credit card statement holds key information about your card’s balance, interest rate and payment due date. It's generally considered a great way to keep tabs on your finances.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Cash App Customers Can Now Claim Part of a $15 Million Settlement. Here's How
Cash App customers have until Nov. 18, 2024 to claim more than $2,500 each.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
With Mortgage Rates Dipping, Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House?
Stubbornly high prices and interest rates have sidelined would-be homebuyers for months. With mortgage rates easing and the Fed expected to soon start cutting rates, is it a good time to think about getting back into the market?
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
PLUS Loans Can Help Pay for College — at a Cost
What to know about PLUS loans: Parents can borrow up to the cost of a child’s education, but interest rates are steep.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level Since April 2023. Should You Refinance?
Mortgage rates drop to 6.34%, the lowest level they've been in over a year.
By Erin Bendig Published