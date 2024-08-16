Kamala Harris Calls for a Federal Ban on Corporate Price Gouging

Vice President Kamala Harris called for a federal ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries at a speech earlier today in Raleigh, NC in an attempt to lower the cost of living for families across the nation.

"My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules," Harris stated.

In the speech, Harris mentioned that although prices went up during the pandemic due to supply chain failures, supply chains have since improved, but prices remain too high. And while households struggle to make ends meet due to elevated food prices, large food companies are seeing their highest profits in two decades and many aren't passing these savings on to the consumer.

"Look, the bills add up. Food, rent, gas, back to school clothes, prescription medication. After all that, for many families, there's not much left at the end of the month" stated Harris. "When I am elected president, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans."

A ban on price gouging would prevent companies from unfairly exploiting consumers, and ideally, bring food prices down. But economists disagree on whether or not a federal price-gouging ban would work to lower food prices. While some blame corporate greed as a main driver of inflation, others believe that price gouging isn't actually a primary catalyst of inflation.

How much grocery prices have increased since the last election?

Inflation has caused food prices to rise substantially over the last several years, and while prices are no longer increasing as much as they did over the last two years (rising just 1.1% over the last year), grocery costs remain a huge headache for many households. Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults are stressed by everyday expenses, with groceries frustrating households the most, according to the latest USA TODAY Blueprint Credit Cards Survey.

Compared with four years ago, grocery prices are up about 20%, due to a mix of supply and demand pressures from the pandemic and other global events, reports the New York Times . And a study from GO Banking Rates found that from the last federal election on Nov. 3, 2020, to March 2024, food prices rose 25.8%, meaning $100 in groceries in 2020 would cost $125.80 today, for the same items. Here’s a look at how much the average price of everyday food staples increased over that period as well.

Eggs: 54%

54% Milk: 36%

36% Cheese and butter: 30%

30% Cereals and bakery products: 28%

28% Beef: 20%

20% Chicken: 25%

25% Fresh fruits and vegetables: 21%