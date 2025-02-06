The Best ROI? Investing in Yourself This Year
If personal growth is something you invest in only after taking care of all other priorities, it's time to turn that mindset on its head. Here's how to start.
At the start of a new year, many of us set resolutions to improve areas such as our finances, health or daily routines. While these are valuable goals, it’s also important to think beyond short-term changes and invest in deeper, more transformative growth — like building new skills, advancing our careers or nurturing our personal well-being. These types of investments often have a lasting impact, yielding both tangible rewards, such as career advancement, and intangible ones, such as greater fulfillment and balance.
Early in my career, I learned that self-investment isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Whether it’s obtaining a certification, developing leadership skills or committing to restorative practices like yoga or meditation, these efforts often pay off in ways that extend far beyond the dollar amount attached.
The tangible payoff
When clients consider professional development, they often ask, “How can I balance investing in myself with my other financial priorities?” My advice is to view self-investment as an investment, not an expense. The potential return on earning an MBA, learning a new language or improving your public speaking skills is measurable. A higher salary or promotion can provide a return that compounds over decades.
Take my client Molly, for example. She was working as a banker in Cleveland when she decided to pursue a CPA designation and move to California. At first, she hesitated and considered focusing on paying off student loans before making the leap. Together, we reevaluated her situation, measuring her skills and earning potential rather than just her debts.
With that mindset shift, Molly and her husband made the move, and it paid off. She took a job at a CPA firm, worked hard and recently made partner. Molly’s story shows how prioritizing self-investment — despite challenges — can lead to both professional success and personal fulfillment.
The intangible rewards
Not all investments show up on a spreadsheet. Personal growth activities, such as volunteering, mentoring or simply taking the time to rest and recharge, can profoundly impact our mental clarity and overall productivity. Time spent hiking, journaling or teaching a younger colleague doesn’t have a direct financial ROI, but it can enhance your quality of life, strengthen relationships and build resilience.
Giving back through mentoring or volunteering is particularly powerful. When you share your expertise or time with others, you often gain new perspectives, expand your network and deepen your sense of purpose. Similarly, seeking mentorship or becoming a student of a new skill can help you stay engaged and inspired in your own journey.
In a world that glorifies busyness, carving out moments to prioritize yourself is a radical act. But when we take care of ourselves, we show up better for our families, our colleagues and our communities.
Finding the balance
Balancing self-investment with financial priorities is key to avoiding burnout or financial strain. One way to do this is to focus on incremental growth. For example, start with free or low-cost resources, such as online courses, apps or podcasts, to build skills and knowledge without straining your budget.
At the same time, be mindful not to overcommit. Taking on too many goals can lead to stress and exhaustion. Instead, focus on one clear objective at a time. Small, consistent steps often deliver better results than trying to tackle everything at once.
Start where you are
Ultimately, investing in yourself is about understanding what matters most to you — whether it’s earning a promotion, achieving work-life balance or simply finding more joy in your day-to-day life. Start with small, meaningful changes. Identify one skill you’d like to develop, one goal you’d like to achieve or one habit you’d like to build.
As you progress, remember that self-investment isn’t a one-time effort — it’s a lifelong commitment. And while the journey may not always be linear, the returns are well worth the effort.
Frank Legan is Partner, Financial Adviser and member of the Forward Look Committee at Cedar Brook Group, one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Northeast Ohio. Frank spends his days designing and implementing personalized financial planning strategies for corporate executives, closely held business owners, artists, families and retirees. He specializes in lifetime income strategies, investment advice and estate planning services. He also works with businesses to develop strategic and succession planning strategies. He is the author of "The Humanity Factor," a book about focusing on your strengths, guiding you through a personalized, step-by-step guide to financial planning.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
