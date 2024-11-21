7 Best Places in the US for Wellness Tourism

Almost everyone can agree the past few years were often stressful. Unsurprisingly, many are finding that a wonderful way to reduce that tension is through a vacation — one that’s centered around relaxation and restoration versus sightseeing and constant activity.

In fact, according to Grand View Research , “the global wellness tourism market size was valued at $814.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.42% from 2023 to 2030.” This kind of tourism emphasizes yoga, fitness, nature, spas and good food. But where are these wellness vacations happening?

Most travelers picture jet-setting with their Briggs & Riley suitcase to faraway destinations in Scandinavia or Asia to get their wellness fix, or visiting California or Arizona for spa stays if they’re sticking to the United States. And while you can find incredible health-focused retreats and hotels in those areas, there are also amazing options focused on wellness you may find closer to home.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

These are some of the best domestic spots for wellness tourism that are off the beaten path in the United States.

Natural hot springs have been thought to have healing properties for centuries, and after soaking in one, it’s easy to see why: There’s something so magical about the experience. That’s especially true of Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas.

Located in the Ouachita Mountains, visitors are able to enjoy the benefits of thermal springs, stunning mountain views and rigorous hiking trails. Hotel Hale is a great option for wellness tourists in particular.

It’s a small historic property — only nine suites, so you’ll enjoy privacy! — that actually gives you your own solo soaking option: Each suite has its own tub with hot spring mineral water flowing out of the tap.

Nothing says luxury like a historic Victorian castle. Mohonk Mountain House is a stunning structure next to a glacial lake and surrounded by 40,000 acres of beautiful forest lands.

It’s the perfect place for relaxation in New York State. Not only are there miles and miles of hiking trails, so you can absorb the beauty of nature, but the property also boasts a luxury spa as well as options like mindfulness retreats, yoga sessions, fitness classes and even “lakeside immersion therapy,” which includes braving the lake’s icy waters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eupepsia , which is located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, offers a variety of wellness experiences. Visitors can choose to focus on fitness, detoxing, weight loss, de-stressing, rejuvenation and more during their stay here.

These programs can involve anything from infrared therapy to floating sessions to long hikes — think anything that can help one achieve inner peace and good health. The resort itself boasts several pools, a luxury spa, miles of gorgeous nature to explore, and farm-to-table cuisine, prepared to be as healthy as it is delicious.

A “ghost town” doesn’t exactly sound like a prime spot for relaxation, but that’s what Dunton Hot Springs in the Colorado Rockies is. Dunton Hot Springs was formed as a mining camp in the 1800s and soon abandoned, but now it’s been transformed into a wellness resort. You can find true tranquility while staying in the historical log cabins (don’t worry, they now have WiFi, electricity and plenty of modern touches) here.

Explore the mountains, eat delicious food, get massages and soak in the thermal springs. There are five different options for enjoying the waters, including a historic bathhouse and a spring under the stars, all of which Dunton says can improve circulation, up your energy and restore skin.

Miraval remains the premiere name in wellness, thanks to its outposts in Arizona and California. But the East Coast has a Miraval outpost now, too, in one of New England’s crown jewels, the Berkshires. Surrounded by 380 acres of hills, the resort offers various therapeutic activities.

Visitors can relax in the 29,000-square-foot spa, which boasts a steam room and an ice pool, among other wellness trappings, or take part in different sessions, including silent forest walks, tarot readings, breathwork, Ayurveda treatments, horse therapy and more. Plus, Miraval is renowned for its food, which places an emphasis on taste and nutrition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Art of Living, which is nestled in North Carolina’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, prides itself on offering all kinds of different retreats for visitors — tourists can choose to spark their creativity (Wild author Cheryl Strayed is coming for a workshop in March, for example), prioritize their health, dive into yoga and meditation, and even opt for a fully silent experience, amongst other choices.

Whatever path people at Art of Living take, they can rest assured they’re working with top wellness experts in one of North Carolina’s most gorgeous locales.

OK, Hawaii might require a long over-water flight to get to, but it’s a destination with jaw-dropping beauty and tremendous wellness options. Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, is one of the most exclusive resorts in the state, located on the remote island of Lanai (less than 4,000 people live here ). That isolation means the Four Seasons resort is particularly tranquil and quiet, so visitors can really focus on the restorative power of nature.

Guests work with guides on personalized healing journeys, which include special sessions and plenty of time in the saunas, gardens and plunge pools. Plus, the food is all made in collaboration with the iconic restaurant chain Nobu. When you stay here, you’re getting a truly bespoke wellness experience unlike any other.

Helpful resources for travel

Getting to your destination comfortably and confidently is as important as the destination itself. To start your wellness journey off right, consider these options for booking and travel.

Booking:

Car rental:

Luxury luggage:

Travel insurance: