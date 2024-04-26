How to Get Your Kids to Step Off the Gravy Train

A surprising number of young adults live with their parents. Setting some financial ground rules could get the kids out on their own faster.

A mother and son have a serious talk while sitting next to each other on the sofa.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert
published

Remember when we Baby Boomers grew up and knew that when we turned 18, we would be on our own financially? We either got a job or went off to college and basically left the nest. Of course, we went back home to visit and to sleep in our childhood bed. But we didn’t move back in.

Well, that doesn’t seem to be the case in today’s world. According to a study conducted by Savings.com, many adult children return to the “empty” nest, and almost half of all adult children rely on their parents to help them financially.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert
Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert
President & CEO, Children's Financial Network Inc.

Neale Godfrey is a New York Times #1 best-selling author of 27 books, which empower families (and their kids and grandkids) to take charge of their financial lives. Godfrey started her journey with The Chase Manhattan Bank, joining as one of the first female executives, and later became president of The First Women's Bank and founder of The First Children's Bank. Neale pioneered the topic of "kids and money," which took off after her 13 appearances on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." www.nealegodfrey.com

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8