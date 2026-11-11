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The wide world of so-called age tech — devices, apps and services designed to help older adults navigate life — can seem dazzling at first.
Wearing a pendant with a button to summon emergency help is no longer cutting edge. Now there are 4D radar imaging home sensors that alert caregivers when you fall (or lie immobile for too long); "smart mats" you can stand on to check your vital signs; a tabletop AI robot that can play games or remind you to take your meds — and more.
Whether you're considering a few innovations for your own comfort, or you want to make life easier and safer for a loved one, these systems promise peace of mind, and even light entertainment, for all involved. But where do you begin?
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First, keep an open mind when it comes to "age tech" — a trendy term — versus other kinds of technology that might also be useful to you, says Laurie Orlov, who tracks industry research and trends in the Aging, Health and Technology Watch blog. "Start by identifying the problem you want to solve, because that will help you find more products specific to your particular need," she advises.
Why technology matters more with age
People are living longer (no surprise there). But 93% of adults age 65 and up live in their own home or apartment, according to the Pew Research Center, and 60% hope to keep it that way by continuing to age in place with the help of a caregiver.
This is both a noble aim and a tall order, given that two-thirds of people will need long-term care at some point in their lives. And given the strain on people's time and energy, it's no surprise that more caregivers — and adults themselves — are turning to technology to fill the gaps. Half of adults 50 and older use at least one type of smart-home tech (e.g., for security, lighting, even cleaning), according to a 2026 report from AARP (PDF), and the use of wearable devices like watches, rings and pendants has more than tripled, from 11% to 36%, since 2016.
Caregivers are also more tech-reliant: The use of remote monitoring systems—including apps, wearable devices, video platforms and the like — has nearly doubled since 2020: To 25% from 13%, according to a 2025 report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregivers (PDF).
Needless to say, the demand for supportive tech devices and services shows no signs of slowing. People over 50 spent about $94.5 billion on technology in 2025, a number that's projected to hit $120 billion by 2030, according to the AgeTech Collaborative, a network of startups, entrepreneurs and incubators led by AARP.
Perusing new arrivals in the tech aisle
Most assistive tech falls into well-established categories, from wearable devices (watches, rings, pendants that can track physical activity and monitor vital signs like blood pressure) to in-home sensors that can detect falls or unusual changes in behavior, to programmable devices like smart speakers that can provide alerts, respond to commands or place hands-free emergency calls.
Some of the most noteworthy technologies are super-smart apps and devices that are responsive and in some cases predictive, says Emily Nabors, associate director of innovation at the Center for Healthy Aging with the National Council on Aging. Artificial intelligence is powering these innovations.
AI allows most devices and apps to provide a more sophisticated level of care, Nabors says. Many devices "use AI algorithms along with motion sensors to detect falls," she says. "Others use machine learning models to predict potential health concerns based on changes in biometric data." Once a device knows your baseline, it can flag important deviations: the subtle change in gait that precedes a fall, the disrupted sleep and extra bathroom trips that might signal a urinary tract infection.
For example, the home sensor Vayyar Care uses radar rather than a camera or a wearable to identify a fall. A small wall-mounted unit emits radio waves to map a person's movement and posture, even if they're in the dark. It can flag a "long lie," when someone has been on the floor too long, even if the fall itself was too gentle to trigger an alarm.
Other innovations are portable. The Food and Drug Administration's "Home as a Health Care Hub" initiative (PDF) — which uses diabetes as a test case — highlights smart mats that a person can stand on to monitor vital signs like body temperature and weight changes.
What ties some of these innovations together is a broader shift toward reimagining the home as an integral part of the healthcare system. The U.S. is facing an escalation in chronic diseases, even as the number of hospitals and clinics contract and costs rise. So, as healthcare moves out of traditional facilities, the living room, kitchen and bathroom are doubling as health-monitoring stations.
Wearable technology worth considering
Our colleagues at Tom's Guide have tested some of the leading options. Here are three worth considering:
Best for iPhone users: Apple Watch Series 11 — Offers health monitoring, fall detection and emergency assistance features.
Best for Android users: Google Pixel Watch 4 — Combines Fitbit health tracking with fall detection and emergency features.
Best for discreet health tracking: Oura Ring — A screen-free alternative that monitors sleep, activity and wellness trends. Unlike the smartwatches, it doesn't offer fall detection or emergency calling. A subscription is required for full functionality.
Smart TVs and tablets increasingly provide platforms and portals that help families and friends stay connected. But AI can also make artificial companionship feel more satisfying — or at least entertaining.
ElliQ, a tabletop AI-powered personal pal, for example, can increasingly hold more natural back-and-forth conversations and respond to what you actually say rather than reciting canned lines. The fluffy robotic "pets" that purr and bark and respond to your touch are getting better at initiating contact, like a real pet, rather than waiting to be summoned.
When it comes to this level of personal interaction, many people are wary about their privacy. Nabors says it's largely up to you to vet the privacy and data collection settings on any device: "Be sure to review these so you know what information is stored by an AI device, and ensure they collect only required information."
Similarly, as prescient as AI-based technologies can be, that doesn't mean AI is a genie that can do your bidding — or your doctor's. "Always check that any medical advice or instructions are valid," Nabors says. "AI doesn't replace a healthcare provider's guidance or recommendations."
Sometimes the basics are good enough
If all this "age tech" sounds like another set of tasks to master and apps to coordinate, you aren't wrong. But there's good news here, too. Macaulee Cassaday, a founder of Cyber-Seniors, a company that provides tech training for older adults, notes that many people can get a lot more out of the tech they already have. Rather than assume you need a smarter device, or an easier one, "change the settings in the devices you have to make them easier to do what you need," she says.
By making the cursor bigger, the trackpad less sensitive, and delaying the sleep mode (when a device goes dark) — all features that can be adjusted via the settings menu —people become more confident using whatever device they have, she says.
Medicare Advantage plans may cover some forms of technology, particularly if they help you stay safer at home, but you're going to pay for most types of tech — some of which come with steep subscription fees — out of pocket.
And some of the items you already own or have installed at home may do more than you realize. "The smartwatch that counts your steps may also be able to detect when you trip and fall," Orlov says. Similarly, just as your home alarm system may summon emergency help if you forget to turn off the stove, it may also be able to summon help if you fall.
Embracing technology does hold out the promise of peace of mind, greater personal safety and (maybe) a longer, healthier life. That doesn't mean that acquiring every new toy that hits the market will improve your quality of life. With age tech, as with most things, less is usually more.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that's right on the money.
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MP Dunleavey is an award-winning personal finance journalist and author. She's now covering issues related to retirement, longevity and aging. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, MSN, Next Avenue and Marketwatch. She recently launched a new Substack called Squished.