White House Aims to Limit Access to Short-Term Health Plans: The Kiplinger Letter
The Biden administration's draft rule would restore several Obama-era regulations.
To help you understand what is going on in the healthcare sector, rollbacks of Trump administration regulations for short-term health plans and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The Biden administration wants to curtail access to short-term health plans. A draft rule would limit the duration of such plans to four months and would prevent consumers from buying another short-term health insurance plan from the same carrier in the same calendar year. However, they could still purchase different short-term plans consecutively for up to 36 months.
This rule would essentially involve restoring several Obama-era regulations that were rolled back by the Trump administration. Under Trump, consumers were able to retain short-term plans for a year and renew them for up to three years.
Short-term plans are often cheaper than Obamacare-compliant ones and serve as a stopgap option for people who are between jobs or self-employed. But they also come with several drawbacks, such as excluding folks with preexisting conditions and denying claims after expensive medical treatment.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Nearly 265,000 people were enrolled in short-term health plans in 2022, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a 36.5% increase from the year before. Meanwhile, short-term premium revenue jumped 57.3%. Health insurers are known for aggressively marketing these plans to consumers.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Stories
-
-
What Is Shorting a Stock?
Shorting a stock means betting its share price will go lower, but the strategy is not for the faint of heart. Here's why shorting a stock is so risky for investors.
By Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA Published
-
What Is Liability Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Liability insurance protects you if you injure someone else or damage their property with your car.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Is Liability Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Liability insurance protects you if you injure someone else or damage their property with your car.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
What Is Collision Insurance and What Does It Cover?
insurance Collision insurance is often optional, but there are many good reasons to include it in your policy.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Some Good News for Consumers on Heating Costs: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Most (but not all) heating costs should be cheaper this year compared to 2022.
By Jim Patterson Published
-
U.S. Banks Closed 3,000 Branches Last Year: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Last year, 3,000 U.S. bank branches closed as lenders looked for ways to fight competition from fintech and digital banks and keep pace with technology.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Auto Industry’s Electric Transition Sparks Tension With Autoworkers: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter DoE announces $12 billion to support factory retrofits, which autoworkers fear may mean the end of numerous auto manufacturing jobs.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
When Should You Buy Life Insurance?
insurance If no one depends on your income for support, you probably don't need life insurance at all.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Domestic Airfare Is Still Cheaper Than Pre-Pandemic Prices: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Although domestic airfare is cheaper, some international flights are still more expensive than usual.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Five Reasons Your Healthcare Costs Will Ease: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts From technical advancements to cheaper drugs, healthcare cost relief is coming.
By David Payne Published