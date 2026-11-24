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Want to create a Christmas memory the little ones in your family will cherish forever? Want to do it without spending more than a couple of dollars? The USPS has a little known program to help. For the cost of two postage stamps, you can give the little kids in your life the ultimate bragging rights at school and a memory that will last a lifetime: a verified letter from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole, delivered to their mailbox.
But you'll want to get letters out within the recommended time frame to make sure kids get their letter from Santa before Christmas.
The process is simple and affordable, making it a great way to add a little extra magic to the holiday season this year without stretching your gift budget thin. Here's how it works and the deadlines you need to know
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Giving the children in your life indisputable proof that Santa Claus exists is as easy as mailing a letter. Here's what to do, according to the post office:
Have your child write a letter to Santa Claus.
Use different paper and a different writing utensil to write a personalized reply to that letter yourself. If you think your kid's astute enough to notice the handwriting, try changing your handwriting to make it even more convincing.
Fold and insert both the child's letter and Santa's reply into an envelope.
Address that envelope to your child and for the return address in the corner, write "Santa Claus, North Pole"
Add a first-class stamp to the envelope.
Place that envelope in a larger envelope and address it to the North Pole Postmark Postmaster in Anchorage, AK. You can find the address on the USPS's website.
Add a stamp to that envelope and mail it.
The post office will mail the personalized reply back to your child with an official North Pole postmark on it.
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The USPS deadline to get Santa's letter back before Christmas
The post office doesn't have a hard cut-off date for when you need to get the letters mailed out. The website recommends writing and sending the letters between November 23 and December 1.
This gives the post office time to process the special letters and get Santa's reply to your mailbox before Christmas.
You can follow similar steps to get mail postmarked from Santa Claus, Indiana by mailing it to that post office. Each year, the town named after Jolly Saint Nick himself creates a special picture postmark that they'll add to any Christmas cards or mail you send them.
Just place the addressed and stamped envelopes in a larger, stamped envelope as you would when mailing it to the North Pole Postmaster. You can find the address for Santa Claus, Indiana's postmaster on the town website.
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Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.