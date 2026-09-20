3 Ways to Save at Verizon: Bring Your Phone, Buy New or Upgrade

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Verizon is known for offering a variety of deals for wireless customers, and right now, the carrier is promoting several ways to save on your cell phone plan.
The right deal depends on whether you’re keeping your current phone, buying a new one or upgrading an existing Verizon line. Each option comes with different pricing, plan requirements and potential savings.
Before signing up, look beyond the advertised price. Comparing plan requirements, financing periods and the duration of promotional credits can help you understand the total cost and determine which Verizon deal could save you the most. Here’s how Verizon’s bring, buy and upgrade options compare and what to consider before choosing one.
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If you already have a phone you like, bringing it with you when you switch to Verizon could help keep your monthly costs down. Verizon's Simplicity plan normally costs $45 per line per month with Auto Pay, but new customers who switch to Verizon can currently get the plan for $30 per line per month with Auto Pay and the Switcher Discount.
The plan includes unlimited talk, text and smartphone data, access to 5G Ultra Wideband, 10 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data per month and satellite texting. After you use the 10 GB of high-speed hotspot data, you can continue using your hotspot at speeds of up to 1 Mbps for the remainder of the billing cycle.
If you're looking for extra phone plan perks, Verizon also lets Simplicity customers add entertainment and other services. Options include Netflix and HBO Max, YouTube Premium and Apple Music Family, with some bundles costing less than purchasing the included subscriptions separately.
To qualify for the $30 promotional price, you'll need to switch to Verizon and enroll in Auto Pay. Taxes and fees are extra, so your actual bill will be higher. If you're bringing your own device, make sure it's unlocked and compatible with Verizon's network before switching. You can check your device on Verizon's compatibility tool.
For comparison, Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan starts at $65 per month for a single line with Auto Pay and paper-free billing. At the current $30 promotional Simplicity rate, that's a difference of $35 per month, or $420 over a year. Keep in mind that the comparison depends on qualifying for the Simplicity promotional rate.
Buy a new phone when switching to Verizon
If you need a new phone, Verizon is currently offering discounts and financing on several popular smartphones. Here are a few deals to consider:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8: Verizon is offering a $460 instant credit on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, bringing the price down from $1,899.99 to $1,439.99. You can finance the phone for $29.99 per month for 48 months at 0% APR. New customers who qualify for Verizon's $30-per-month Simplicity promotional rate would pay about $60 per month for the phone and service, before taxes and fees.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro: The Apple iPhone 18 Pro starts at $33.33 per month for 36 months at 0% APR. Customers who want to upgrade more frequently can choose the Phone + Flex Upgrade option for $50 per month. It allows you to upgrade after a year, or earlier once you meet the program requirements, and includes two monthly TravelPass Days, Premium Visual Voicemail and Global Choice.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Verizon is offering $340 off the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, bringing the price down from $1,299.99 to $959.99. You can finance the phone for $26.66 per month for 36 months at 0% APR. Verizon also offers a $50-per-month Phone + Flex Upgrade option for customers who want the ability to upgrade more frequently.
As you compare these options, pay close attention to the financing and promotional requirements. Verizon offers multiple financing periods on some devices, so the advertised monthly payment can vary depending on how long you take to pay off the phone. While these financing options carry 0% APR for qualified customers, taxes and fees may be extra.
Also consider what happens if you leave Verizon before your phone is paid off. You may have to pay the remaining device balance, and any promotional credits tied to your service could end.
A discount of several hundred dollars on a new phone can be appealing, but the device price is only part of the equation. Compare the total cost of the phone and required service, and consider whether you will actually use the features included with the plan or upgrade option.
Verizon also offers upgrade and trade-in deals for existing customers. Eligible devices can include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, basic phones, mobile hotspot devices and netbooks.
Depending on the promotion, Verizon may provide the trade-in value as an account credit, Verizon gift card or recurring bill credits spread over a specified period.
A large advertised trade-in value does not necessarily mean you'll receive the full amount upfront. If the value is provided through monthly bill credits, you may need to remain on an eligible plan for the entire promotional period to receive the full benefit. Before upgrading, review the offer terms, compare the trade-in value and consider whether the required plan and monthly cost make sense for how you use your phone.
Which Verizon option could save you the most?
How can you best save with Verizon deals? Bringing your phone may be best if you have a newer paid-off device and want to minimize your monthly costs with an affordable monthly plan. Buying a phone might be attractive if you’re planning to switch mobile providers, you need a new phone and you can qualify for a strong device promotional deal. Upgrading might make sense if you have a valuable trade-in, are already a Verizon customer and were planning to stay with Verizon.
As you explore the Verizon phone deals, be sure to compare the total cost that you’ll pay over the promotional period, not just the advertised phone price or monthly rate. Look for extra costs, like taxes and fees, that aren’t included, and make sure you’re choosing a plan that really makes sense for you.
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Paige Cerulli is a freelance journalist and content writer with more than 15 years of experience. She specializes in personal finance, health, and commerce content. Paige majored in English and music performance at Westfield State University and has received numerous awards for her creative nonfiction. Her work has appeared in The U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, GOBankingRates, Top Ten Reviews, TIME Stamped Shopping and more. In her spare time, Paige enjoys horseback riding, photography and playing the flute. Connect with her on LinkedIn.