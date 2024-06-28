Fourth of July Cookout Essentials: Get the Lowest Prices

Have any plans for a Fourth of July cookout? Let me guess — you’re attending, or even hosting, a cookout or barbecue to celebrate the birth of American independence. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that 66% of Americans will attend a cookout, BBQ or picnic this year, and according to WalletHub, Americans plan to spend an estimated total of $9.4 billion on Fourth of July food in 2024. The average cost? $71.22 for ten guests (around $7 per person), up 5% from 2023.

That’s a lot of money on hot dogs and potato salad. But don’t worry, you actually don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your guests happy and full. Many grocery chains across the country are offering deals and discounts on cookout staples — like hot dogs and potato chips — to make July Fourth grocery shopping a bit easier on your wallet. 

ItemWalmartPublixKroger
Oscar Mayer Classic Wieners Hot Dogs, 10 ct Pack (x 2)$5.00$6.48$3.98
Wonder Bread Classic Hot Dog Buns, White Bread Hot Dog Buns, 8 Count (x2)$4.94$8.38$6.98
Tomato Ketchup, 24 oz$1.08$2.53$1.25
Yellow Mustard, 20 oz Squeeze Bottle$0.98$1.87 (14 oz)$2.29
Sweet Relish, 10 fl oz Bottle$1.68$3.09 (16 oz)$1.79
Hot Dog Chili Sauce, 10.5 oz$0.78$1.31$0.89
Bush's Original Baked Beans, Canned Beans, 28 oz Can (x2)$4.44$4.42$4.00
Potato Salad, Ready to Serve, 32 oz Tub (Refrigerated)$3.82$6.97$7.49 (48 oz)
Fresh Seedless Watermelon$4.68$7.75$3.99
Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob, 4 Count Tray$2.98$5.53$1.99
Lay's Classic Potato Chips Snack Chips, 8 oz.$2.00$2.77$1.99
Pepsi Cola Soda Pop, 16.9 fl oz, 12 Pack Bottles$5.72$9.41$11.98
Kool Aid Jammers Juice Box Pouches, 10 Ct Box, 6 fl oz Pouches$2.48$1.85$2.50
Assorted Flavor Freedom Ice Pops, 19.8 fl oz, 12 Count (Frozen)$1.87$2.77$1.99
Chocolate Chip Bakery Cookies, 14 oz, 10 Count$2.98$4.41 (24 ct)$1.99 (12 ct)
Estimated Total$45.43$69.54$55.10

