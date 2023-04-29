Financial Checklist for Young Adults: What I Wish I’d Known Then

As a young adult, you know it’s important to make smart financial choices and form good habits. Yet how can you establish smart financial habits if you don’t know what you don’t know?

If you don’t know much about money, you’re not alone. A recent study by the National Financial Educators Council (opens in new tab) showed more than 50% of high schoolers failed a national financial literacy test. I connected with financial mentors and studied finance as a young adult, yet there are still important financial lessons I wish I had received earlier.

The following is a list of guidelines and important actions to help you build a foundation and get a strong start in your financial journey. This is the financial wisdom I wish I had listened to and fully understood in my 20s.