Savings Goal Calculator

Want to know how much you need to save each month to reach your financial goals? Our calculator helps you build a realistic savings plan.

Small piggy banks sit on stacks of coins that get subsequently higher.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Carla Ayers's avatar
By
published
in Features

As one of our Adviser Intel contributors, Anthony Martin, says: "With savings, it's not the amount that matters the most, but the consistency." In his article on how to save for big goals, he goes on to explain that, "If you save $5 every month from the age of 10, you will have saved $1,200 by the time you're 30." Getting into the regular savings habit, even if it's a small amount each month, can add up significantly over time.

If you want to know how much you need to save each month to reach your financial goal, use our simple calculator that helps you create a realistic monthly savings plan to reach your target goal.

Work through each section, factoring in your current savings, your target timeline and the interest rate you expect to achieve.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Return and repeat this exercise as much as you need to track your savings goals.

Related content

TOPICS
Carla Ayers
Carla Ayers
E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor

Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights.

Carla has worked as a personal finance and real estate writer for Rocket Mortgage, Inman and other industry publications.

She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible to all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8