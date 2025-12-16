Should You Renew Your CD?

After you put money in a certificate of deposit, you can sit back while it collects interest over its term. Once it reaches maturity, you’ll face a decision: Renew it or withdraw the funds.
Typically, you have a grace period of about seven to 10 days after a CD hits its maturity date to decide what to do. Your bank may send you a notification a few weeks before the certificate matures.
When you open a CD, it’s also a good idea to put a reminder on your calendar of when the certificate is nearing the end of its term. With this in mind, we'll explain what happens if you miss your grace period, whether now is a smart time to renew with rate cuts and where to find the best CD and savings rates.
