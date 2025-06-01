Jet Set on a Budget: Expert Advice for Summer Travel

It’s that time of year. The kids are getting out of school, and your employer might be implementing “summer Fridays,” or a temporary remote schedule, meaning you’ll have more time to spend with family and friends and more flexibility to travel.

While your options may feel limitless, your pocketbook might say otherwise. So how can you still have fun while staying within your budget?

The summer months are typically peak travel months for millions of Americans. Bankrate’s 2025 Summer Travel Survey found that 53% of Americans are planning some type of summer vacation this year, and only 46% are planning to travel.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.

If you fall into that category, there are a number of websites that can help cut costs, such as Tripadvisor, Expedia, Hotels.com, Groupon and Airfairwatchdog.com. These sites can cut costs on everything from airline tickets to hotels.

If you’re a credit cardholder, check your servicer’s travel promotions. For example, SoFi offers premium members 10% or more discounts on select hotels. If you use your credit card to book your trip, you can earn unlimited 3% cash back.

Some institutions also offer travel points to cardholders. Utilizing these points can help reduce the cost of airfare.

If you typically stay with the same hotel brand or car rental company, consider signing up for their membership or rewards programs. Similar to credit card programs, many of these loyalty programs allow you to build up points over time, which could lead to free rooms or discounted rentals.

Price protection and travel insurance

Aside from your credit card perks and hotel loyalty programs, consider using price protection when booking your trip. This allows you to get a refund if the price of your trip drops.

You may also want to consider purchasing travel insurance to provide you with further protection.

Coupons are another great way to save some money. Google the top 10 things to do in the area you want to go and check for coupons.

Some places may offer senior or military discounts, or offer free admission for children under a certain age. Doing a little research as you're planning your trip might just help you keep more money in your pocket.

If you have kids, a lot of communities have street fairs, parades, movie nights in the park and other festivals with low or zero admission costs. These events are family-friendly and also give you the opportunity to explore a new area beyond the tourist attractions.

Some fees can sneak up on you

Unfortunately, the cost associated with your trip doesn't end once the trip is booked. Luggage fees and dining fees can creep up. If you’re flying, pack lightly.

A lot of discounted airlines, such as Spirit, may offer a low airfare, but they make up for it with luggage fees. Check your airline's baggage guidelines to avoid unexpected costs at check-in.

If you’ve dined out over the last couple of years, you’ve probably noticed many chains have raised their prices. Consider bringing your own snacks. If you have the ability to cook, visit the local grocery store or farmers market for a few groceries.

Cooking breakfast or lunch and eating out only for dinner can help cut down on your dining costs more than you realize.

When it comes to souvenirs, a lot of tourist attractions tack on a pretty hefty price for their memorabilia. Consider taking your own family photos, if you’re allowed, or opt for a postcard or magnet to remember your trip. If the important thing is making memories, consider spending more money on experiences rather than merchandise.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

If you’re starting to make plans for the summer and are feeling overwhelmed about costs, remember that planning is key. Revisit your budget and see if there are areas where you can make cuts. Put the extra cash aside and start saving for those experiences and trips you’re interested in taking.

Implementing some of these cost-saving measures will help reduce your spending. Intentionally saving ahead of time will also help prevent unnecessary spending and debt and can make your trip feel less restrictive, allowing you to truly enjoy your time.

Cynthia Pruemm is an investment advisory representative of and provides advisory services through CoreCap Advisors, LLC. SIS Financial Group and CoreCap Advisors are separate and unaffiliated entities.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.