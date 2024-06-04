‘I Don’t Have to Show You Any Stinking Badges’

Companies whose employees or contractors access your property should provide them with proper ID for everyone's protection. Yet some still don't.

H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
By
published

Readers who enjoy classic American films will immediately recognize the headline of our article as a line from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948), starring Humphrey Bogart. A similar remark was used in Blazing Saddles, the 1974 Mel Brooks comedy.

When we hear the word “badge,” what usually comes to mind is a police officer, firefighter or even a merit badge awarded to Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts to signify certain accomplishments. (Boy Scouts of America is rebranding to Scouting America in 2025.)

Attorney at Law, Author of "You and the Law"

After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift." 

