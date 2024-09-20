Walmart Deals Days Kicks Off with Bargains Up to 50% Off

The holidays are just around the corner, and Walmart is giving customers a chance to cash in on thousands of bargains — some up to 50% off — this Tuesday, October 8 through Sunday, October 13th.

So, between the low prices at Walmart Deals Days and this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Tuesday, October 8th and Wednesday, October 9th), you’re sure to find a wide variety of Fall bargains ahead of the busy holiday season on tech, toys, kitchen accessories, gifts for the home and more.

Walmart Deals Days: What to expect

Just like last year’s Walmart Deals Days, the giant retailer is introducing earlier, longer windows for holiday savings across an assortment of goods and services, including its inflation-free holiday meal — weeks earlier than in previous years.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S. “We’ve worked hard to lower prices across our most exciting assortment ever, and we’re thrilled to give customers more of what they want this holiday — more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long.”

When does Walmart Deals Days begin?

Members get exclusive early access to shop the most-wanted deals beginning October 8 at 12 a.m. ET on Walmart.com and on the app, Walmart+, 12 hours earlier than anyone else. Not a member? Everyone can shop the Walmart Holiday Deals event starting October 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Walmart.com and the app. After that, the shopping continues in store on October 9th.

If you’re holding out for cooler temperatures before making your list (and checking it twice) don’t miss Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events where the retailer will also have a variety of deals and discounts.

How to become a Walmart Plus member

Walmart+ is a paid membership (much like Amazon only cheaper). But you'll need a Walmart.com account and the Walmart app to access the money and time-saving features that include early access to promotions and events, free delivery from your store, free shipping, savings on fuel and video streaming with Paramount Plus.

You can choose to pay monthly or annually when you sign up for Walmart Plus. The annual plan cost $98 plus tax. The monthly plan is $12.95 per month. Right now, get 25% off Burger King digital orders every day & a free Whopper® with any purchase every 3 months for just signing up. For questions about Walmart Plus Assist, visit walmart.com/plus/assist.

10 of the best deals available right now

If you're one of those savvy shoppers who wants a jump-start on the holidays, we’re sharing 10 early October deals you can snag at Walmart right now.

So much more on sale

Shop the October sale-extravaganza from October 8 - 13 and save big on thousands of other items in these categories!

Up to 30% off on brand-name technology

Up to 40% off toys from Disney, Lego, Barbie, Nerf and more

Up to 30% off shoes for the family

Up to 30% off kitchen gadgets

Up to 60% off floor care

Up to 30% off outerwear

Up to 70% off luggage

Up to 60% off beauty

Up to 40% off fashion

Up to $200 off fitness