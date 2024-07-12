How to Claim a $20 Credit Before Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is July 16 and 17. Want to claim a $20 credit before Amazon Prime Day? Upload your memories to Amazon Photos and save even more.

Kathryn Pomroy
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, July 16 and 17, you can claim a free $20 credit simply by adding your photos to Amazon Photos. If you're an Amazon Prime member but haven’t tried the Photos app in the past, upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app and get a $20 promotional credit off your first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com. That’s it. Just one photo.  

Amazon is so sure you’ll love the app and the ease of uploading all of your photos, they’ll give you money for just trying it out. But hurry, the offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 12, 2024, while the promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 17, 2024. 

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

