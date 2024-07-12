How to Claim a $20 Credit Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is July 16 and 17. Want to claim a $20 credit before Amazon Prime Day? Upload your memories to Amazon Photos and save even more.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, July 16 and 17, you can claim a free $20 credit simply by adding your photos to Amazon Photos. If you're an Amazon Prime member but haven’t tried the Photos app in the past, upload a photo for the first time to the Amazon Photos app and get a $20 promotional credit off your first eligible order of $30 or more on Amazon.com. That’s it. Just one photo.
Amazon is so sure you’ll love the app and the ease of uploading all of your photos, they’ll give you money for just trying it out. But hurry, the offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 12, 2024, while the promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) July 17, 2024.
As good as that sounds, there are a few strings attached:
- This offer only applies to orders over $30 on products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services.
- You must be an Amazon Prime member.
- If you aren’t a Prime member or you have used the Photos app before, you aren’t eligible for the $20 credit.
- If you’ve recently taken advantage of the Prime trial membership, you also don't qualify for the $20.
- The offer is limited to one per customer and one account.
What is Amazon Photos?
Amazon Photos is safe and reliable online storage for all of your photos and videos, even if your devices (and the pictures in them) are lost or destroyed. Prime members receive unlimited photo storage on Amazon Photos plus 5 GB of video storage. Not a Prime member? No problem. You’ll still get 5 GB of photo and video storage when you sign up for Amazon Photos — free of charge. BUT YOU WON’T BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE $20!
Get started with Amazon Photos
Visit Amazon Photos on Amazon.com. From there, sign in or click on “apps” and follow the instructions to install Amazon Photos on your iOS, Android or other device. Sign in using your Amazon account.
Upload files to the Amazon Photos app
Once you sign in, you'll be prompted to adjust your settings and gain access to your photos and videos. You can enable the AutoSave feature to sync your camera roll with your Amazon Photos account automatically or start manually selecting images to add. Be sure to enable notifications to monitor your storage usage.
Get even more video storage
Prime members get free, unlimited photo storage and 5 GB of storage for video. But if you are obsessed with taking videos of everything, everywhere, all the time, you may want to upgrade to get more video storage. If so, here are a few of your options:
- 100 GB for $1.99/month: Stores about 14 hours of 1080p HD video
- 1 TB for $6.99/month: Stores about 140 hours of 1080p HD video
- 2 TB for $11.99/month: Stores about 280 hours of 1080p HD video
How to access photos or videos stored in Amazon Photos
You can see the photos and videos you’ve saved at any time and from any device. Just sign in to Amazon Photos to view individual images on the first page or Albums if you’ve created albums of your photos. You can also print your photos by clicking the print icon in the lower left of the screen.
Become a Prime member before the big sale and save your pictures to Amazon photos to snatch up your $20 before it’s too late.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
