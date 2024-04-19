Get These 40 Earth Day Deals and Discounts
Monday, April 22nd, is Earth Day. Many of your favorite retailers are celebrating with Earth Day deals on sustainable products, recycling services, and more.
Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. Over the years, the holiday has become a global celebration that’s sometimes extended into Earth Week, giving you seven days to save some green on deals, sales and discounts focused on green living.
This year, to help you celebrate, we put together a list of 40 “down to earth” deals, freebies and discounts to help you save money — and the planet.
Amazon
- Seventh Generation Foaming Dish Spray, 3 Refills and 1 Sprayhead, (Pack of 3). Reg. $15.37. Save 15%. Now $11.52
- Seventh Generation Laundry Detergent. Reg. $27.98. Save 25%. Now $20.98.
- Ziploc Paper Sandwich and Snack Bags, Recyclable & Sealable with Fun Designs, 50 Count. Only $7.80.
- Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes. Reg. $12.99. Save 38%. Now $7.99.
- Double Sides Print Earth Day Flag. Reg. $8.99. Save 12%. Now $7.94.
- Fixed Shower Head 6 Spray. Reg. $14.84. Save 20% with promo code AQUAHEAD20.
- Food Vacuum Sealer Machine. Reg. $109.99. Join Prime and save $11.
- 2024 Upgrade Weeding Artifact Uprooting Weeding Tool. Reg. $8.98. Save 20% with coupon.
- 10 Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws + Cleaning Brush. Reg. $14.99. Save 33%. Now $9.99
- Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths. Reg. $22.79. Save 55%. Now $10.25
Avocado Mattress
Get up to $1,650 off green and Luxury mattresses.
Bamboo Ave
Save on two pairs of shorts for $115. Reg. $66 each.
BidetKing
Save up to $300 on bidets during the whole month of April.
Birch
Birch Organic Mattress. 20% OFF Sitewide. Plus 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows with mattress purchase with code SPRING20.
Burt’s Bees
Get 25% off Earth Day pajamas for your baby! No code is needed. Discount applied to your cart.
CandaScent
For Earth Day, CandaScent is offering discounts on their candles and free shipping on orders of $75+. Not yet a newsletter subscriber? Join and get 20% off.
Cariloha
Get up to 50% off clearance items and free shipping on all orders over $100.
Cloud Paper
Get free shipping on all orders for Earth Month.
Enviroscent
Shop eco-friendly fragrances for your home and car and get 10% off with code EARTHDAY2024.
Essentia Mattress
Take 20% off their mattresses through April 30. Plus, get free shipping and their 120-Night Mattress Sleep Trial.
Fekkai Hair Products
Save 15% by opting for auto-replenish.
Gear Hugger
Get 25% off the entire site from April 22 to 26.
GNC
BOGO Sale. Buy one, get one 50% off on proteins, multivitamins and wellness products.
Grove Co.
Get 30% off sitewide.
John Masters Organics
Get 25% off everything from April 1 to April 30 with code EARTH25.
Kaiyo
Save $125 on orders of $1,250 or more and get free delivery with code APR125; save $200 on orders of $1,700 or more and get free delivery with code APR200; or save $350 on orders of $2,500 or more and get free delivery with code APR350.
Kitsch
Save 20% off your order of beauty, hair care and accessories when you use code EARTH20.
Lowe’s
Lowes SpringFest sale runs from April 4 to May 1 and offers major spring savings on lawn and garden items, lighting, patio furniture and more.
Lively Root
Buy a plant and support the Arbor Day Foundation, then sign up for emails and get $15 OFF your order of $50+.
Natural Vitality
Buy two or more products and get 15% off through April 28 with this RetailMeNot promo code.
Origins
Get a free reusable tote and three travel-sized products when you spend $75 or more. No code is needed; just add at least $75 worth of products to your cart. Spend at least $100, and you’ll get a free glass water bottle.
Outer
Get 15% off seating just in time for Earth Day and warmer weather.
Pact
Get 15% Off your first order and free shipping on orders of $50+. Plus, shop their Earth Month doorbusters.
Peet’s Coffee
Get 15% off sitewide. Plus, subscribers enjoy 20% off add-ons. Use code 15OFF at checkout.
Proof
Get 10% off your first order and free shipping on orders of $50+.
Rezip Co
Get 20% off your order of reusable storage bags with code EARTHMONTH20 (apply code at checkout).
Target
- Women's Wall-E Earth Day T-Shirt. Reg. $29.99. Save 27%. Now $21.99
- Happy Earth Day! - (Little Golden Book) for Kids. Reg. $5.99. Save 3%. Now $5.79
West Paw
Get 20% off toys, treats and accessories with code EARTH24.
