Get Amazon Music Unlimited Free for 3 Months With Audible Included

There’s nothing like vibing to good music. And it’s even better when you get to listen for free.

Amazon offers three months of its Music Unlimited service for free. Relive your favorite classics, discover new artists and deck the halls with music. The service features over 100 million ad-free music titles and podcasts. Each in rich, vivid HD sound. And you get to try it free for three months, saving you more than $30. The offer only applies to new subscribers.

Amazon's Music Unlimited Black Friday offer

Get a free three-month upgrade to Music Unlimited, as part of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In addition to over 100 million songs and podcasts titles, the subscription also includes Audible. You'll receive one credit each month.

Just remember to cancel at the end of the three months if you don’t want to keep listening, or the subscription will automatically renew and you’ll end up paying the $10.99 a month charge.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Amazon Music Unlimited now includes Audible

A new feature to Amazon Music Unlimited is access to Audible. I use Audible and can tell you its library of ebooks is diverse, the sound quality of the recordings is crystal clear and it’s easy to use.

Audible has something for every literary taste from best sellers to new releases to classics. A subscription with Amazon Music Unlimited grants you one credit each month to Audible. With each book being a single credit, it allows you to try a new book every month you have the service.

Along with e-books, use Amazon Music Unlimited to listen to your favorite podcasts. Or, if you’re looking for new options, Amazon contains the largest catalog of ad-free podcasts.

Two services for one low price

Once your trial expires, you can keep Amazon Music Unlimited for $10.99 per month. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll only pay $9.99. Either way, it represents an exceptional deal for music and book lovers when you consider Audible is $14.95 per month on its own.