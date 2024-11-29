Get Amazon Music Unlimited Free for 3 Months With Audible Included
Treat yourself to the gift of music and literature with a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. The service includes Audible, allowing book and music fans to save.
There’s nothing like vibing to good music. And it’s even better when you get to listen for free.
Amazon offers three months of its Music Unlimited service for free. Relive your favorite classics, discover new artists and deck the halls with music. The service features over 100 million ad-free music titles and podcasts. Each in rich, vivid HD sound. And you get to try it free for three months, saving you more than $30. The offer only applies to new subscribers.
Amazon's Music Unlimited Black Friday offer
Get a free three-month upgrade to Music Unlimited, as part of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
In addition to over 100 million songs and podcasts titles, the subscription also includes Audible. You'll receive one credit each month.
Just remember to cancel at the end of the three months if you don’t want to keep listening, or the subscription will automatically renew and you’ll end up paying the $10.99 a month charge.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Amazon Music Unlimited now includes Audible
A new feature to Amazon Music Unlimited is access to Audible. I use Audible and can tell you its library of ebooks is diverse, the sound quality of the recordings is crystal clear and it’s easy to use.
Audible has something for every literary taste from best sellers to new releases to classics. A subscription with Amazon Music Unlimited grants you one credit each month to Audible. With each book being a single credit, it allows you to try a new book every month you have the service.
Along with e-books, use Amazon Music Unlimited to listen to your favorite podcasts. Or, if you’re looking for new options, Amazon contains the largest catalog of ad-free podcasts.
Two services for one low price
Once your trial expires, you can keep Amazon Music Unlimited for $10.99 per month. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll only pay $9.99. Either way, it represents an exceptional deal for music and book lovers when you consider Audible is $14.95 per month on its own.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs on Black Friday
Sentiment was bullish on the final trading session of November, with chip stocks leading the charge.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Best Bargain Stocks: Black Friday Stocking Stuffers
Investors can find bargain stocks in this raging bull market if they know where to look.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Are You Annoyed That You Have to Buy Car or Home Insurance?
Maybe instead of considering car and home insurance extra expenses that you don't benefit from, think about how those policies protect your investment instead.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
The Strange Gap Between Busy and Bored in Retirement
Bob Sipchen offers his observations on filling your schedule during retirement.
By Robert Sipchen Published
-
Advisers Share What They and Their Clients Are Thankful For
From pie to growing retirement accounts to moderating inflation, financial advisers and their clients have much to be happy about this Thanksgiving.
By Joyce Lamb Published
-
Career on Autopilot? Executive Coaching Can Give You a Boost
Putting thought into career choices later in life helps you make the most of your work before you retire, so it's smart to make this investment in yourself.
By Anne deBruin Sample, CEO Published
-
New Apple iPhone Update Helps Protect Your Security
The new Apple iPhone update that hit phones recently helps protect yourself with security fixes.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Which Stores Offer Price-Matching During the Holidays?
If you’re searching for the best Black Friday deals, price-matching can help you identify the best of the lot. Here are the stores that do price adjustments.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Earthquake Insurance: Do You Need It? What Does It Cover?
Some homeowners are shocked to find out that their homeowners insurance doesn’t cover earthquake damage. Here's the lowdown on how earthquake insurance works.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Why Your Life Insurance Should Cover More Than Just Death
If you became ill or an injury left you unable to work, how would you cover your expenses? Life insurance with living benefits could be the answer.
By Stefan Greenberg, CFP®, CFS, CLTC Published