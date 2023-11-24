Get a Free Month of Amazon Prime Membership

Eyeing an Amazon Prime Membership? Amazon, the giant e-commerce shopping site, is crushing it this Black Friday by offering a 30-day free trial to check out all the Prime member benefits without paying a cent.

Amazon Prime membership deals

New members who are not students or on government assistance can get Prime for 30 days free through the Amazon Prime membership offer. After the 30-day trial period, there are two membership options. Monthly: Sign up for a new subscription for $14.99 per month (totaling almost $180 per year). Annual: Pay a whole year at once for the discounted price of $139; that's a savings of about $40 over the monthly rate.

can get Prime for 30 days free through the Amazon Prime membership offer. After the 30-day trial period, there are two membership options. Qualified Government Assistance : For certain customers (receiving Medicaid, SNAP or other qualifying government assistance), sign up for Amazon Prime for just $6.99 per month. That’s savings of just over $8 — or 50% off — the regular price.

: For certain customers (receiving Medicaid, SNAP or other qualifying government assistance), sign up for Amazon Prime for just $6.99 per month. That’s savings of just over $8 — or — the regular price. Student: If you’re under 24 or a college student, you may qualify for the Amazon Prime Student discount, which offers several benefits. First, you get six months of free access to Amazon Prime without having to pay a penny. After that, Amazon’s student pricing gets you a Prime membership for just $7.49 per month. You will also get free food delivery through GrubHub+, 10% off flights and hotels, and more. To qualify for the Prime student discount, enter proof of age or proof of enrollment in an accredited college program.

Prime membership benefits

What’s so great about Amazon Prime? Here are just some of the benefits members can enjoy.

Prime-Day Deals

Free Two-Day Shipping

Free Same-Day Delivery and Prime Now in select zip codes

Amazon Household

Free Release Date Delivery on the latest books to hit the shelves

Prime Video

Prime Music

Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy

Prime Photos

Prime Pantry

Amazon Elements for many of your over-the-counter health needs

Amazon Dash

Prime Early Access to the latest and greatest “Lightning” deals

Amazon Prime Store Card where you earn cash with almost every purchase

Prime Reading

Kindle First for early access to the latest Kindle books

Audible Channels for Prime, a growing library of free podcasts

ad-free viewing on Twitch.tv

Membership sharing with family

Amazon Channels

Ordering via Alexa

Once you sign up, take advantage of the thousands of Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deals for members only!

