Costco's Labor Day Sale: 12 Great Deals
This Labor Day weekend, head over to Costco to find big name deals on Samsung, Apple, Dyson and more.
Labor Day, Monday September 2, is approaching fast. And to celebrate the symbolic end of summer, why not make the most of some great sales at Costco all weekend long — Saturday, August 31 - Monday September 2.
But, hurry. Many of these items are only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to snatch them up while you still can.
What is Labor Day?
Labor Day is always observed on the first Monday in September. Adopted as a federal holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, it is a day set aside to pay tribute to the achievements and contributions of American workers. Labor Day weekend also hints at the end of summer and is often celebrated with street parties and local events — and a day off work.
Not sure what to do with the time off? Head over to Costco to take advantage of these 12 great buys.
Philips Espresso Machine
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Milk Frother. Online price: $649.99. Save $100. Now $549.99.
Roland Digital Piano
Roland RP750 Digital Piano Bundle, including deluxe cabinet and bluetooth audio. Online price: $1,499.99. Save $250. Now $1,249.99.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm Smartwatch, 2 Fast Chargers Included. Online price: $419.99. Save $100. Now $319.99.
Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor) 3-pack
Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) 3-pack. (Member-only item) Online price: $399.99. Save $70. Now $329.99.
Bose Headphones
Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones. Online price: $319.99. Save $100. Now $219.99.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB-C) with AppleCare+ Included. Your price: $199.99.
MacBook Pro laptop
MacBook Pro laptop (16-inch) - Apple M3 Max chip, 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB memory, 1TB SSD storage. Online price: $3,949.99. Save $450. Now $3,499.99.
HP OMEN 16.1" Gaming Laptop
HP OMEN 16.1" Gaming Laptop - 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX - GeForce RTX 4060 - 144HZ 1080p - Windows 11. Online price: $1,299.99. Save $200. Now $1,099.99.
Samsung 55" OLED S90 TV
Samsung 55" OLED S90 TV, 4K UHD display, Dolby Atmos, four HDMI ports and a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. Your price: $1,399.99.
LG 65" LED LCD TV
LG 65" Class - UT8000 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV. Your price: $469.99.
Dyson V15 Stick Vacuum
Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum. Online price $699.99. Save $140. Now $559.99.
Brighton Leather Sofa and Chair Set
Brighton 2-piece Leather Set - Sofa and Chair. Online price: $3,499.99. Save $700. Now $2,799.99.
Become a Costco member
Not a Costco member? Signing up is a simple process. Just visit the Costco membership desk in-person at any warehouse to join. Or, you can sign up online, or call 1-800-774-2678 to speak with our Member Services over the phone. There are different types of memberships to choose from. You can read more about them here so that you can choose the membership that works for you.
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
