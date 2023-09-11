BOGO Fall Drinks from Starbucks Every Thursday in September

Pumpkin spice lovers — this one’s for you. To celebrate the transition into autumn, and the return of seasonal drinks to their menu, Starbucks has announced a new promotion: ”September ThursYays.” And yes, it’ll actually save you money.

When you purchase a fall beverage from Starbucks this month, you'll get another one — for free. This BOGO offer, which Starbucks calls ”September ThursYays,” is available every Thursday through the end of the month and is valid on drinks purchased after 12pm. This means you can score two fall drinks for the price of one on the afternoons of Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.

Along with the obvious Pumpkin Spice Latte, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, a number of fall drinks are included in the promotion. As long as it's a handcrafted fall drink of equal or lesser value ($10 max value), it can be a hot, iced or blended version of any size. Here are the eligible drinks:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Apple Spice

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

There is one important caveat. In order to take advantage of this buy one get one free promotion, you’ll need to be a Starbucks Rewards Member. However, joining is simple. You can sign-up online through the Starbucks website, or join through the app. To become a member, you’ll just need to provide your first and last name, as well as an email address. Once you’ve done this, you can then redeem your coupon in the app or tell your barista at check-out to score a free beverage.

This offer is limited to one per member per week, and cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons. Starbucks deliveries on Uber Eats or Door Dash are excluded from this offer, and according to Starbucks, “adding Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and/or other fall flavor modifiers to all other drinks does not qualify.”

Dunkin' Donuts is also offering a similar promotion, called Free Coffee Mondays, which gives Dunkin’ Rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase on every Monday in September. If you take advantage of both these offers, you're looking at two free coffees a week.