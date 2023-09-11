BOGO Fall Drinks from Starbucks Every Thursday in September
Every Thursday you purchase a fall beverage from Starbucks this month, you'll get another one — for free.
Pumpkin spice lovers — this one’s for you. To celebrate the transition into autumn, and the return of seasonal drinks to their menu, Starbucks has announced a new promotion: ”September ThursYays.” And yes, it’ll actually save you money.
When you purchase a fall beverage from Starbucks this month, you'll get another one — for free. This BOGO offer, which Starbucks calls ”September ThursYays,” is available every Thursday through the end of the month and is valid on drinks purchased after 12pm. This means you can score two fall drinks for the price of one on the afternoons of Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
Along with the obvious Pumpkin Spice Latte, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, a number of fall drinks are included in the promotion. As long as it's a handcrafted fall drink of equal or lesser value ($10 max value), it can be a hot, iced or blended version of any size. Here are the eligible drinks:
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Chai Tea Latte
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Apple Spice
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
There is one important caveat. In order to take advantage of this buy one get one free promotion, you’ll need to be a Starbucks Rewards Member. However, joining is simple. You can sign-up online through the Starbucks website, or join through the app. To become a member, you’ll just need to provide your first and last name, as well as an email address. Once you’ve done this, you can then redeem your coupon in the app or tell your barista at check-out to score a free beverage.
This offer is limited to one per member per week, and cannot be combined with other discounts or coupons. Starbucks deliveries on Uber Eats or Door Dash are excluded from this offer, and according to Starbucks, “adding Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and/or other fall flavor modifiers to all other drinks does not qualify.”
Dunkin' Donuts is also offering a similar promotion, called Free Coffee Mondays, which gives Dunkin’ Rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase on every Monday in September. If you take advantage of both these offers, you're looking at two free coffees a week.
Related Content
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Leads Broad Rally as Tesla Stock Soars
Tesla shares surged after receiving an AI-related upgrade, which helped boost the broader market.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How Inflation Hurts Retirees
Retirees are less confident that they can live a comfortable existence throughout retirement, as inflationary fears rise.
By Janet Bodnar Published