Visa Users Can Now Directly Withdraw Cryptocurrency in 145 Countries
Visa has partnered with Transak to enable quick crypto-to-fiat conversions.
Visa has partnered with Transak, a payments infrastructure provider, on what they call a “revolutionary” step to offer customers in 145 countries the ability to convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local currencies.
Citing a lack of options for people seeking to transfer their cryptocurrency to fiat, Transak said the partnership will allow a quick and easy process to convert balances, in 30 minutes or less, which can then be used at businesses where Visa cards are accepted. Transak serves the crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) market.
The partnership will hugely expand on current crypto transfer offerings and allow people to quickly exit the crypto market, Transak said in a blog announcing the deal.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The news follows the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) approval of rule changes last month that will allow spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to begin trading in U.S. markets. Bitcoin is the world's largest cryptocurrency, and the approval will help pave the way for mainstream investors to more easily access exposure to the cryptocurrency, as Kiplinger previously reported.
40 types of cryptocurrencies covered
The Transak and Visa partnership will cover more than 40 types of cryptocurrencies and, according to the Transak blog, will expedite access to funds in a “dramatic” way.
Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America head of Visa Direct and Global Ecosystem Readiness, said in the blog that, by enabling real-time card withdrawals through Visa Direct, "Transak is delivering a faster, simpler and more connected experience for its users — making it easier to convert crypto balances into fiat, which can be spent at the more than 130 million merchant locations where Visa is accepted."
Separately, Visa has taken a number of steps toward integrating more cryptocurrency options in recent years. These include programs to help creators navigate NFTs and programs for brands to create digital wallets where customers can store rewards.
The SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy urges people to be cautious if considering crypto investments and provides a website to explore for more information.
RELATED CONTENT
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
Hulu Ban on Password Sharing Coming Soon
Disney-owned Hulu cracks down on password and account sharing with threat to suspend accounts.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Dry January Can Boost Weed Sales: This Week in Cannabis Investing
Reports indicate the annual trend of giving up alcohol in January can help increase recreational cannabis sales.
By Morgan Paxhia Published
-
Dry January Can Boost Weed Sales: This Week in Cannabis Investing
Reports indicate the annual trend of giving up alcohol in January can help increase recreational cannabis sales.
By Morgan Paxhia Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Swing Higher on Meta Earnings Excitement
Meta saw the biggest one-day surge in market value ever for a U.S. stock after the Facebook parent reported earnings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
How To Use Kayak’s Boeing 737-9 Max Filter
Online travel site Kayak offers an enhanced filter that allows you to exclude the Max 8 and 9 planes from your search.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
January Jobs Growth Comes In Hot: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report Stronger-than-expected jobs growth and rising wage pressure all but eliminate the possibility of a March rate cut.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stocks Rebound Ahead of January Jobs Report
The main indexes recovered from Wednesday's widespread selling as investors looked ahead to key jobs data.
By Karee Venema Published
-
More Americans Are Seeing Wages Grow Faster Than Prices
Roughly 6 in 10 Americans earned higher wages last year than the year before, study shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Have A Return? Retail Fraudsters Are Making That More Difficult
A new twist in shopping — return fraud — has some retailers clamping down on policies.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Fed Maintains Rates, Keeps Sights Set On 2% Inflation Target
The Fed says the economic outlook is uncertain and that it remains highly attentive to inflation risks.
By Esther D’Amico Published