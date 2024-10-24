Honda Recalls 720k Vehicles Over Risk of Fuel Leaks

Honda has initiated a recall of more than 720,000 of its most popular vehicles in the U.S. in order to check for a fault that could cause fuel leaks and fires. Registered owners of affected models will be contacted in December and told how to bring them in for a free inspection.

Announcing the recall, Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explained that a manufacturing issue has left certain Honda CR-Vs, Accords and Civics at risk of cracks in the high-pressure fuel pump that can worsen when the vehicle is in use.

That could lead to fuel leaks, a smell of fuel while idling or driving, and the risk of fire, crash or injury. Honda has stressed that it hasn’t received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue.

Does the Honda recall affect you?

According to Kelley Blue Book, Honda CR-Vs, Civics and Accords are among the top 25 best-selling cars of 2024. Honda says that 720,810 vehicles of the following models are potentially affected:

2023-2024 Honda Accord

2023-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

2023-2025 CR-V Hybrid

According to the NHTSA, notification letters, asking registered owners to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer for a free inspection, are expected to be mailed December 4, 2024. If the inspection reveals a faulty high-pressure fuel pump, the dealer will replace it free of charge.

If you’re concerned about your vehicle, you can contact Honda customer service directly at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's reference number for this recall is PJW.

You can also get in touch with the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov for information.

How to check for other Honda recalls

In a separate safety notice earlier this year, Honda recalled around 1.7 million 2022-2025 Acura and Honda vehicles for a free repair of a defective part in the steering gearbox. For more information about this and other Honda recalls announced in the past 15 years, you can use its recall lookup website.

For recall information specific to your vehicle, you’ll need to enter its unique 17-character vehicle identification number (VIN). It’s located on the lower left of your car’s windshield as well as your car’s registration card, and it may also be shown on your insurance card. For non-VIN-specific recall information, you’ll just need to enter the vehicle’s year and model.

You can also check for manufacturer recalls of Hondas and all other makes of car on the NHTSA website.