Working more than one job is becoming more popular.
According to a Harris Poll, more than half of Gen Zers have a side hustle, compared with 21% of boomers.
Advances in technology have made it easier to earn extra income. Thanks to rideshare and delivery apps such as Uber and DoorDash, you can earn at your own pace.
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But data also show more Americans, including those with higher incomes, are struggling to pay their bills.
According to the 2025 Harris Poll done in collaboration with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the share of individuals who paid less than the required minimum on their credit cards rose to 13% in August, up from 9% in the spring.
Additional income can improve your situation, eventually leading to financial freedom when good behaviors are developed.
But before committing your evenings and weekends to a side gig, that extra time might be better spent growing your primary career or pursuing another opportunity that better aligns with your future goals.
See if you can optimize your current job
Before you search for another source of income, I encourage you to evaluate your primary job. Can it become a long-term career with opportunities to grow, or does it serve more as a paycheck to maintain? The answer can help determine the right strategy for you.
If your main source of income provides you with opportunities to get promoted, earn more or develop valuable skills, focusing your energy there might have a better long-term payoff, rather than splitting your time between multiple jobs.
However, if you're exploring different career paths, or your current role offers limited opportunities to advance, a side hustle can be a great way to earn more, get additional experience and build new connections.
The decision isn't just about making more, it's also about deciding where your time and energy are likely to have the best payoff long term.
Look for work that works for you
If you find taking on a second job makes financial sense, the next thing to consider is whether it fits your personality and work style.
Some people thrive in a flexible environment where they can juggle multiple projects and commitments at once. Others find they perform best under structure, routine and a clear path forward.
Neither style is better than the other, but knowing which works best for you can help you make a more informed, sustainable decision.
As you're deciding, ask yourself whether you're looking for a temporary way to boost income or whether you want to build toward a long-term career. If you find managing multiple jobs at once energizes you, a side hustle might be a natural fit.
But if the thought of holding down another job makes you feel distracted or overwhelmed, it might be worth focusing your time on growing in the role you already have.
If getting a side hustle is what you decide, the next step is making sure the extra money you earn is working toward your long-term goals. A common mistake that can be easy to make is increasing spending because your income is higher.
It's OK to enjoy some of that money, but don't forget to be intentional about how it's being used.
For many, that might mean starting an emergency fund. Having several months' worth of expenses saved will give you a cushion when the unexpected happens, especially if one source of income changes suddenly.
Once you have three to six months saved, consider putting some of the extra funds toward long-term investments. Consistently saving and investing not only helps your money grow, it can also support future goals, such as saving for a child's education or planning for retirement.
Earning extra income can be a valuable way to increase your income, but that doesn't mean it's the right fit for everyone. Before accepting another job, consider your long-term career goals, evaluate your personality and plan for how the extra money will fit into your broader financial plan.
The goal isn't just about earning more — it's earning an income that moves you closer toward long-term financial security.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.