Best (and Worst) Cities For Valentine's Day

Once a year, on February 14th, the world celebrates Valentine’s Day. The little sentimental things we do or say often involve flowers, dinner out, gifts, heartfelt cards and other romantic gestures. But in our hectic world, it can be hard to put aside time for romance. Valentine’s Day is great. And, some cities make pampering your Valentine easier than others.

WalletHub “played cupid” to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day by comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, ranging from jewelry stores and florists per capita to the cost of a starry-eyed three-course meal for two.

From San Francisco, CA, to Hialeah, FL, find out where you can’t help falling in love based on budget, range of activities, ease in finding that perfect gift and weather.

Top 10 best cities to spend Valentine’s Day

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank City Total Score Budget Rank Activities Rank Gift Accessibility Rank Weather Rank 1 San Francisco, CA 78 4 1 7 93 2 Seattle, WA 74 8 10 11 26 3 San Diego, CA 72 13 16 6 38 4 Portland, OR 72 20 9 10 12 5 Las Vegas, NV 71 51 5 2 48 6 Atlanta, GA 71 43 11 4 5 7 Chicago, IL 70 46 3 8 14 8 Honolulu, HI 69 40 15 5 30 9 Orlando, FL 68 69 4 3 19 10 Scottsdale, AZ 68 9 34 14 38

All numbers rounded up.

10 worst cities to spend Valentine’s Day

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank City Total Score Budget Rank Activities Rank Gift Accessibility Rank Weather Rank 100 Hialeah, FL 25 100 90 63 38 99 Detroit, MI 31 99 58 72 25 98 Newark, NJ 32 96 65 97 48 97 Birmingham, AL 36 97 55 35 16 96 Cleveland, OH 37 98 27 40 13 95 San Bernardino, CA 37 87 97 94 53 94 Toledo, OH 37 90 78 92 13 93 Baton Rouge, LA 37 92 62 47 16 92 Memphis, TN 37 91 64 50 48 91 Laredo, TX 40 41 100 88 25 90 Winston-Salem, NC 42 80 72 81 38

All numbers rounded up.

Least and most expensive cities for a romantic three-course dinner for two

Swipe to scroll horizontally Least Expensive Most Expensive Gilbert, AZ Cleveland, OH Fremont, CA Albuquerque, NM Chesapeake, VA Santa Ana, CA Glendale, AZ Miami, FL Plano, TX Hialeah, FL

Cities with the most and fewest jewelry stores per capita

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Jewelry Stores Fewest Jewelry Stores Scottsdale, AZ Gilbert, AZ Orlando, FL Detroit, MI Honolulu, HI Henderson, NV Tampa, FL North Las Vegas, NV Miami, FL Fremont, CA

Tips for saving money this Valentine’s Day

Some people spare no expense when showering their loved ones on Valentine's Day, while others want to show their love without breaking the bank. Follow these tips to save money on Valentine's Day.

Plan a romantic dinner at home rather than eating out at an expensive restaurant.

Stretch your creativity by making a personalized DIY gift, such as handwritten love letters, photo albums, or handmade crafts.

Consider inexpensive or free activities to celebrate Valentine's Day, such as picnics in the park or scenic nature walks.

Buy your gifts early to take advantage of sales or special deals.