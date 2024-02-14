Best (and Worst) Cities For Valentine's Day
San Francisco, CA, tops the list as the best city for Valentine’s Day, while Gilbert, AZ, is the best city for a romantic dinner for two.
Once a year, on February 14th, the world celebrates Valentine’s Day. The little sentimental things we do or say often involve flowers, dinner out, gifts, heartfelt cards and other romantic gestures. But in our hectic world, it can be hard to put aside time for romance. Valentine’s Day is great. And, some cities make pampering your Valentine easier than others.
WalletHub “played cupid” to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day by comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, ranging from jewelry stores and florists per capita to the cost of a starry-eyed three-course meal for two.
From San Francisco, CA, to Hialeah, FL, find out where you can’t help falling in love based on budget, range of activities, ease in finding that perfect gift and weather.
Top 10 best cities to spend Valentine’s Day
|Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Budget Rank
|Activities Rank
|Gift Accessibility Rank
|Weather Rank
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|78
|4
|1
|7
|93
|2
|Seattle, WA
|74
|8
|10
|11
|26
|3
|San Diego, CA
|72
|13
|16
|6
|38
|4
|Portland, OR
|72
|20
|9
|10
|12
|5
|Las Vegas, NV
|71
|51
|5
|2
|48
|6
|Atlanta, GA
|71
|43
|11
|4
|5
|7
|Chicago, IL
|70
|46
|3
|8
|14
|8
|Honolulu, HI
|69
|40
|15
|5
|30
|9
|Orlando, FL
|68
|69
|4
|3
|19
|10
|Scottsdale, AZ
|68
|9
|34
|14
|38
All numbers rounded up.
10 worst cities to spend Valentine’s Day
|Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Budget Rank
|Activities Rank
|Gift Accessibility Rank
|Weather Rank
|100
|Hialeah, FL
|25
|100
|90
|63
|38
|99
|Detroit, MI
|31
|99
|58
|72
|25
|98
|Newark, NJ
|32
|96
|65
|97
|48
|97
|Birmingham, AL
|36
|97
|55
|35
|16
|96
|Cleveland, OH
|37
|98
|27
|40
|13
|95
|San Bernardino, CA
|37
|87
|97
|94
|53
|94
|Toledo, OH
|37
|90
|78
|92
|13
|93
|Baton Rouge, LA
|37
|92
|62
|47
|16
|92
|Memphis, TN
|37
|91
|64
|50
|48
|91
|Laredo, TX
|40
|41
|100
|88
|25
|90
|Winston-Salem, NC
|42
|80
|72
|81
|38
All numbers rounded up.
Least and most expensive cities for a romantic three-course dinner for two
|Least Expensive
|Most Expensive
|Gilbert, AZ
|Cleveland, OH
|Fremont, CA
|Albuquerque, NM
|Chesapeake, VA
|Santa Ana, CA
|Glendale, AZ
|Miami, FL
|Plano, TX
|Hialeah, FL
Cities with the most and fewest jewelry stores per capita
|Most Jewelry Stores
|Fewest Jewelry Stores
|Scottsdale, AZ
|Gilbert, AZ
|Orlando, FL
|Detroit, MI
|Honolulu, HI
|Henderson, NV
|Tampa, FL
|North Las Vegas, NV
|Miami, FL
|Fremont, CA
Tips for saving money this Valentine’s Day
Some people spare no expense when showering their loved ones on Valentine's Day, while others want to show their love without breaking the bank. Follow these tips to save money on Valentine's Day.
- Plan a romantic dinner at home rather than eating out at an expensive restaurant.
- Stretch your creativity by making a personalized DIY gift, such as handwritten love letters, photo albums, or handmade crafts.
- Consider inexpensive or free activities to celebrate Valentine's Day, such as picnics in the park or scenic nature walks.
- Buy your gifts early to take advantage of sales or special deals.
