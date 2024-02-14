Best (and Worst) Cities For Valentine's Day

San Francisco, CA, tops the list as the best city for Valentine’s Day, while Gilbert, AZ, is the best city for a romantic dinner for two.

A married couple holding hands on Valentine's Day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By Kathryn Pomroy
published

Once a year, on February 14th, the world celebrates Valentine’s Day. The little sentimental things we do or say often involve flowers, dinner out, gifts, heartfelt cards and other romantic gestures. But in our hectic world, it can be hard to put aside time for romance. Valentine’s Day is great. And, some cities make pampering your Valentine easier than others. 

WalletHub “played cupid” to determine the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day by comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 25 key metrics, ranging from jewelry stores and florists per capita to the cost of a starry-eyed three-course meal for two.

From San Francisco, CA, to Hialeah, FL, find out where you can’t help falling in love based on budget, range of activities, ease in finding that perfect gift and weather.

Top 10 best cities to spend Valentine’s Day

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCityTotal ScoreBudget RankActivities RankGift Accessibility RankWeather Rank
1San Francisco, CA7841793
2Seattle, WA748101126
3San Diego, CA721316638
4Portland, OR722091012
5Las Vegas, NV71515248
6Atlanta, GA71431145
7Chicago, IL70463814
8Honolulu, HI694015530
9Orlando, FL68694319
10Scottsdale, AZ689341438

All numbers rounded up. 

10 worst cities to spend Valentine’s Day

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCityTotal ScoreBudget RankActivities RankGift Accessibility RankWeather Rank
100Hialeah, FL25100906338
99Detroit, MI3199587225
98Newark, NJ3296659748
97Birmingham, AL3697553516
96Cleveland, OH3798274013
95San Bernardino, CA3787979453
94Toledo, OH3790789213
93Baton Rouge, LA3792624716
92Memphis, TN3791645048
91Laredo, TX40411008825
90Winston-Salem, NC4280728138

All numbers rounded up.

Least and most expensive cities for a romantic three-course dinner for two

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Least ExpensiveMost Expensive
Gilbert, AZCleveland, OH
Fremont, CAAlbuquerque, NM
Chesapeake, VASanta Ana, CA
Glendale, AZ Miami, FL
Plano, TXHialeah, FL

Cities with the most and fewest jewelry stores per capita

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most Jewelry StoresFewest Jewelry Stores
Scottsdale, AZ Gilbert, AZ
Orlando, FL Detroit, MI
Honolulu, HI Henderson, NV
Tampa, FLNorth Las Vegas, NV
Miami, FLFremont, CA

Tips for saving money this Valentine’s Day

Some people spare no expense when showering their loved ones on Valentine's Day, while others want to show their love without breaking the bank. Follow these tips to save money on Valentine's Day.

  • Plan a romantic dinner at home rather than eating out at an expensive restaurant.
  • Stretch your creativity by making a personalized DIY gift, such as handwritten love letters, photo albums, or handmade crafts. 
  • Consider inexpensive or free activities to celebrate Valentine's Day, such as picnics in the park or scenic nature walks. 
  • Buy your gifts early to take advantage of sales or special deals. 

Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest