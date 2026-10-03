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Visa and Mastercard Agree to $167.5 Million ATM Fee Settlement: Do You Qualify?
If you paid a fee to withdraw cash from a non-bank ATM anytime between 2007 and 2026, you could be eligible for a payment from a $167.5 million settlement. Here’s who is eligible and how to file a claim.
Using an independent ATM can cost you a few dollars in fees. But if you paid a surcharge to withdraw cash from a nonbank ATM, you could be eligible for money from a $167.5 million Visa and Mastercard settlement.
The class-action lawsuit alleged that Visa and Mastercard violated antitrust laws by preventing independent ATM operators from charging lower fees when transactions could be processed over less expensive competing networks. The plaintiffs argued that those rules caused consumers to pay higher ATM fees than they otherwise would have. Visa and Mastercard deny wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement.
Consumers who paid an unreimbursed surcharge at an independent ATM between October 24, 2007, and August 14, 2026, may qualify for a payment. Claims are now open, and eligible consumers have until February 10, 2027, to submit a claim.
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Who qualifies for the Visa and Mastercard ATM settlement?
According to the settlement website, customers may qualify if they paid a surcharge to withdraw cash from a deposit account at an independent ATM between October 24, 2007, and August 14, 2026. The ATM must have been located in the U.S. or its territories, and the customer's bank must not have fully reimbursed the fee.
Independent ATMs are machines that aren't owned by a bank or other financial institution. You might find them at convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, bars and other businesses. To qualify, customers must have made the withdrawal using an ATM or PIN-debit card.
The settlement fund totals $167.5 million, but individual payment amounts will vary. How much you receive will depend on factors including the number of valid claims and qualifying ATM transactions.
The fund will also be used to pay attorneys' fees and expenses, settlement administration costs, taxes and service awards to class representatives. The remaining money will be distributed among eligible claimants.
How to file a claim
You can submit a claim online through the official settlement website. The form asks for basic contact information, including your mailing address, phone number and email address. You'll also be asked to estimate the number of qualifying ATM transactions you made during the eligibility period.
You don't need to provide documentation when you submit your claim. However, the claims administrator may later ask for bank statements or other documents to support it. Claims are submitted under penalty of perjury, so your information must be accurate to the best of your knowledge.
Claims must be submitted by February 10, 2027.
Why Visa and Mastercard agreed to the settlement
Visa and Mastercard faced allegations that their network rules violated antitrust laws by preventing independent ATM operators from charging lower fees when transactions could be processed through less expensive competing networks.
Plaintiffs argued that those restrictions caused consumers to pay higher ATM fees than they otherwise would have.
Visa and Mastercard deny wrongdoing but agreed to pay $167.5 million to settle the claims.
Key dates to know
As the class-action settlement moves forward, keep these key dates in mind:
December 11, 2026: This is the deadline to object to or exclude yourself from the settlement. Objections must be postmarked by this date. If you want to retain your right to sue Visa or Mastercard separately over the claims covered by this case, your request to be excluded must be received by December 11. If you exclude yourself, you won't be eligible for a settlement payment.
February 10, 2027: Claims must be submitted by this date to be eligible for a payment. If you're mailing your claim, make sure it arrives by the deadline.
February 17, 2027: The final approval hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The court will consider whether to approve the settlement. If the settlement is approved and appeals are filed, payments can't be distributed until those appeals are resolved.
When will ATM settlement payments be sent?
According to the official settlement website, the claims administrator expects to send payments within six months of final approval if no appeals are filed. If there are appeals, payments will be delayed until they are resolved.
If you think you qualify for a payment, submit your claim before the February 10, 2027, deadline. After that, keep an eye on the official settlement website for updates on final approval and when payments will be distributed.
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Paige Cerulli is a freelance journalist and content writer with more than 15 years of experience. She specializes in personal finance, health, and commerce content. Paige majored in English and music performance at Westfield State University and has received numerous awards for her creative nonfiction. Her work has appeared in The U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, GOBankingRates, Top Ten Reviews, TIME Stamped Shopping and more. In her spare time, Paige enjoys horseback riding, photography and playing the flute. Connect with her on LinkedIn.