Think Twice Before Getting a Credit Card Cash Advance
A credit card cash advance can be a quick solution when you need emergency help with money. But you'll pay for the convenience with high interest and fees.
Nearly one in four Americans don’t have an emergency fund, according to Bankrate. If you’re among those without enough cash on hand to cover an unexpected expense, you may be tempted to use a credit card cash advance as a quick solution. But you’ll pay for the convenience in high interest and fees.
A cash advance is a short-term loan from your card issuer, allowing you to borrow against your card’s credit limit, with no collateral required. You can typically get the cash at an ATM or a local bank branch. How much you can withdraw depends on your card issuer’s rules. Cash advances may be capped at a few hundred dollars or about 30% of your card’s credit limit.
You’ll pay an up-front fee, usually the greater of about $10 or 3% to 6% of the transaction amount. Interest accrues immediately; there’s no interest-free grace period, which most credit cards offer on standard purchases. And the cash-advance interest rate — often in the range of 25% to 30% — is usually higher than the rate that applies to purchases, says credit expert Gerri Detweiler.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Alternatives to a credit card cash advance
Not only do cash advances hit your wallet, they can also hurt your credit score. When you take out a cash advance, the unpaid balance counts toward your credit-utilization ratio — the percentage of available credit that you’re using on your credit card. If your utilization ratio rises because of the cash advance, your credit score may drop.
As an alternative to a cash advance, try asking your bank or credit union for a low-cost loan to help cover emergency costs, Detweiler suggests.
Another option: Open a credit card with a 0% introductory rate on purchases. The Wells Fargo Reflect card, for example, charges no interest for 21 months.
But if you take this route, be sure to pay off the balance before the 0% window closes. After that, you’ll likely owe double-digit interest on any remaining balance.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.
-
-
What is AI Worth to the Economy?
The Letter Spending on AI is already boosting GDP, but will the massive outlays being poured into the technology deliver faster economic growth in the long run?
-
My Mortgage Rate is 6.5%. Should I Refinance If Rates Fall By Half a Point
A half-point dip may not be enough to offset closing costs. Here's the magic number that makes refinancing pay off.
-
5 Home Run Hotel Packages Every Baseball Fan Will Love
From Fenway to Yankee Stadium, these bundled hotel-and-baseball deals combine savings, perks and unforgettable fan experiences.
-
My First $1 Million: Retired Marketing Consultant, 74, Southern New Hampshire
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
-
Amtrak Debuts High Speed Trains as Train Travel Enters a New Golden Age
Amtrak's new high-speed trains come with upgraded amenities, expanded schedules and more as rail travel demand surges.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: Three Things You Will Wish You Did Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
With potential interest rate cuts on the horizon, you might want to lock in today's higher yields and consider adjusting your asset allocation.
-
Simple Ways to Save on Back-to-School Shopping This Year
Set a budget and stick to it, scour the house for what you already have, decorate backpacks and lunch boxes with your kids and consider buying some items during holiday sales.
-
The New Rules for Student Loans
Whether you’re paying off education debt now or planning to borrow in the future, get ready for bigger payments and lower loan limits.
-
Get the Best Car Deal in Retirement: Here's the Trick
Planning on shopping for a new car this Labor Day weekend? Here’s how to haggle for a better price, even though you are retired.
-
Want to Visit Your Favorite National Parks in Retirement? Here's How.
Exploring the breathtaking landscapes and diverse wildlife of America's National Parks offers retirees an adventurous way to soak in epic scenery and keep things exciting.