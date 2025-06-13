Zoe Financial Review: Finding and Working with a Financial Adviser Made Easy

According to the Investment Adviser Association, there are approximately 15,870 advisers registered with the SEC. So, if you’re trying to find a financial adviser to help you manage or grow your wealth, that’s roughly how many choices you have to sift through to find the best fit for your goals. While it’s great to have options, it’s also overwhelming.

That’s where Zoe Financial comes in. The wealth platform has cultivated a network of vetted financial advisers, all of whom must meet a rigorous set of criteria in order to be included in that network. It’s a bit like having a short list of pre-vetted professionals to give you a head start on the hunt.

Then, instead of manually reviewing the qualifications and expertise of each one yourself, you can just answer a short, 2-minute quiz to get matched with financial advisers that specialize in exactly the kind of services you need.

Keep reading to learn more about how Zoe Financial's adviser matching service works and what you need to know before trying it out.

What is Zoe Financial?

Zoe Financial is an online wealth platform that not only matches you with a vetted financial adviser, but provides an online workspace where you can work with that adviser to manage your wealth and achieve your financial goals.

Here’s how the process works:

Complete the Zoe Financial quiz about your current financial situation and what your goals are. The whole thing takes about two minutes to get through. After providing your name, email and phone number, you’ll immediately see a list of about three financial advisers who specialize in the areas you’re interested in and work with clients at your income and asset level. Schedule free consultations with any (or all) of your matches. You’ll see the appointment availability of each adviser, so you can book a slot that works for you. If you find a good fit after the interview process, you can open and fund your investment accounts right away on the Zoe Wealth Platform. Your adviser will be able to manage your account within that platform, and you’ll be able to track the progress along the way. If you don’t like any of your matches, you can schedule time to meet with Zoe Financial's concierge team to discuss your needs. They’ll work with you to find the best fit.

You can book as many free consultations as you need to find a match, and you won’t pay a dime until you agree to work with one.

The benefits of Zoe Financial

The biggest draw of Zoe Financial is that it makes the financial adviser search so much easier. There are thousands of advisers across the United States, and they don’t all boast the same credentials or expertise.

Moreover, they don’t all offer the same services or work with the same kind of clients. As an individual, that means you can waste a lot of time interviewing advisers who can’t actually help you meet your goals.

With Zoe Financial, you can fill out a two-minute quiz and immediately get a pre-filtered list of financial advisers who work with clients like you and have extensive experience providing the services you need.

Some of the other key benefits of Zoe Financial include:

Zoe Financial’s vetting process provides an excellent minimum quality standard. Every adviser in its network has either a CFP, CFA or CPA credential along with a minimum of five years of experience. All of them also have a fiduciary duty, meaning they are legally required to act in your best interest, not in the interest of selling a service or product they’re getting kickbacks for selling. Finally, Zoe Financial vets the adviser’s investment process and verifies that each one is experienced in multiple financial subjects.

The network includes financial advisers that provide a wide range of services from investment management and retirement planning to tax prep and estate planning. Whatever you need, you should be able to find a match in Zoe Financial’s network.

A user-friendly platform that makes it easy for you to work with your adviser, monitor your portfolio and track your net worth all on one dashboard.

What to consider before using Zoe Financial

While Zoe Financial makes the process of finding a financial adviser as painless as possible, there are some important considerations you need to think about before taking the quiz.

The most important one is that you’ll need a minimum of $150,000 in investible assets. That’s the minimum amount that financial advisers in Zoe’s network will work with. So if you don’t have that much to invest just yet, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Another thing to keep in mind is that fees vary from one adviser to the next, so you won’t know exactly how much it’ll cost to work with an adviser on Zoe until you interview your matches and ask about their fees. But that’s the same situation you’ll be in if you’re manually searching for financial advisers on your own.

Bottom line

If you meet the minimum investible assets requirements, Zoe Financial is a convenient place to connect with pre-vetted financial advisers who all meet a minimum quality standard.

It makes the search easy by using an algorithm (or the platform’s concierge team) to match you with advisers who specialize in the financial services you need. Plus, it’s free to take the quiz and schedule the initial consultations, so there’s little risk in trying it out.