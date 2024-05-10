Is This the Worst Time To Buy a Home?

Between high prices and high mortgage rates, many people are feeling the crunch.

A house with a quaint front porch.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexandra Svokos
By
published

The Federal Reserve is holding interest rates steady, and mortgages are hovering over 7%. House prices are still rising. Housing supply is still not close to meeting demand. 

Is this the worst time to buy a home? Polling shows we're at a modern low, at least in sentiment. For the second year in a row, over 75% of Americans say it is a bad time to buy a house, according to a Gallup poll released this week

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Alexandra Svokos
Alexandra Svokos
Senior Digital Editor

Alexandra Svokos is the senior digital editor of Kiplinger. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern in finance and management and a BA in economics and creative writing from Columbia University. Alexandra has a decade of experience in journalism and previously served as the senior editor of digital for ABC News, where she directed daily news coverage across topics through major events of the early 2020s for the network's website, including stock market trends, the remote and return-to-work revolutions, and the national economy. Before that, she pioneered politics and election coverage for Elite Daily and went on to serve as the senior news editor for that group. 

Alexandra was recognized with an "Up & Comer" award at the 2018 Folio: Top Women in Media awards, and she was asked twice by the Nieman Journalism Lab to contribute to their annual journalism predictions feature. She has also been asked to speak on panels and give presentations on the future of media and on business and media, including by the Center for Communication and Twipe. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8