Editor's note: This is the fourth article in a series in which Peter Newman, CFA®, of Peak Wealth Planning, shows you how to make the most of Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). The preceding articles are Why High-Net-Worth Families Need a Financial Quarterback to Protect Their Wealth, Concentrated Company Stock in Your ESOP? Waiting to Diversify Could Tank Your Retirement and Retiring With an ESOP? Missing This Crucial Planning Window Will Cost You.
Meet Alice – a hypothetical ESOP participant, but one whose situation reflects mistakes we see. She hired a financial advisor at age 55 to help with her ESOP. At 60, she had $1.8 million in her employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Her financial adviser assured her he could handle the diversification planning.
But he missed the cumulative diversification limits between 55 and 59. When she finally took diversification at 60, she received a tax surprise. Her adviser elected a direct payout rather than an IRA rollover. And, he didn't coordinate her distribution with other income sources, pushing her into a higher tax bracket.
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By the time she consulted an ESOP-specialized adviser to fix the mess, the mistakes had cost her roughly $310,000 in unnecessary taxes, lost growth opportunity and suboptimal distribution choices that couldn't be reversed.
This is a hypothetical example, but the risks it illustrates are real. Advisers without specific ESOP experience often don't know what they don't know – and that gap can turn straightforward diversification into costly, sometimes irreversible missteps.
What ESOP expertise actually looks like
Experience with ESOP planning involves more than being familiar with how these plans work in practice. An adviser working regularly with ESOP participants should understand how plan-specific rules can affect diversification, distributions, concentration risk, taxes, and retirement income. These rules affect when you get paid for your stock and how much you might pay in taxes.
For an overview, see How Does an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Work?
When interviewing a prospective adviser, consider asking:
- How often do you work with ESOP participants?
- What types of diversification and distribution decisions do you regularly help clients evaluate?
- How do you approach a large concentration in employer stock?
- What's your approach to coordinating ESOP distributions with Social Security timing and tax bracket management?
- How do you work with the participant's plan administrator when needed?
An adviser who truly knows ESOPs should be able to explain their process clearly, including how ESOP decisions fit within a broader retirement plan — things like cumulative diversification limits and how they've helped clients decide between lump sum versus installment distributions. These are exactly the kinds of questions Alice's adviser couldn't have answered well.
Ask for client references from people who've been through ESOP diversification with this adviser and can speak to how the process actually went. If an adviser hesitates or can't provide them, that's worth asking more about.
If you want to understand the diversification process before meeting with an adviser, our ESOP Diversification Masterclass provides additional background on the decisions participants may face.
You can also review the ESOP Diversification and Retirement Guide for information about selling company stock and planning for your retirement paycheck.
Look at relevant credentials — but also look at experience
Professional designations can provide information about an adviser's education and training, but credentials alone do not establish ESOP experience.
Two designations you may encounter include:
- CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst) — a professional designation focused on areas such as investment analysis, wealth management, and risk management, including strategies that seek to reduce concentration risk.
- CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) — a professional designation focused on comprehensive financial-planning topics such as cash flow, retirement, insurance, taxes, and estate planning.
Professional involvement with organizations such as The ESOP Association or the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) may also indicate ongoing engagement with employee-ownership issues, but membership itself does not establish a particular level of skill or experience.
Published work and speaking engagements can provide additional information. Has the adviser written about ESOP planning, diversification, retirement income, or concentration risk? Have they presented educational material to employee-owners or ESOP organizations?
The vetting process that protects your interests
Choosing an ESOP-specialized adviser isn't a decision you should make based on convenience or cost alone. Choosing based on cost alone can be a false economy – if critical planning opportunities are missed, the cheapest option isn't always the least expensive one.
Start by requesting a written proposal that clearly outlines fees, services and how the adviser will support your specific ESOP planning needs. Ask for the firm's ADV Part 2 brochure.
The proposal should address how the adviser will handle your diversification elections, coordinate with your plan administrator, manage tax implications across multiple income sources, and integrate your ESOP with broader retirement and estate planning goals. If the proposal is generic or doesn't specifically address ESOP complexities, that's a warning sign.
Ask about the adviser's process for collaborating with CPAs and estate planning attorneys. ESOP planning doesn't exist in a vacuum. It intersects with tax preparation, estate documents and sometimes Medicare planning. An experienced adviser should have established relationships with other professionals and a clear process for coordinating across disciplines.
Questions you must ask before you commit
Beyond evaluating an adviser's experience and credentials, a few additional questions round out your vetting process:
- Are you a fiduciary for investment management and how is your compensation structured?
- What's your process for staying current on ESOP regulations and tax law changes?
- What's your approach to managing concentration risk while maintaining growth potential?
The depth and specificity of the answers matter. You want substance, not sales pitch.
What real ESOP expertise costs — and what it's worth
Comprehensive ESOP planning typically involves an initial retainer ranging from $2,500 to $12,000 for a detailed financial plan. Ongoing investment management fees generally range from 0.25% to 2% annually, depending on account size and complexity.
Yes, that's real money.
But consider what proper planning can help you avoid:
- Unnecessary tax costs from mistimed decisions
- Missed diversification windows
- Distribution strategies triggering avoidable Medicare surcharges
- Estate planning gaps that complicate wealth transfer
The right adviser does more than manage your investments – they help you navigate timing decisions and coordinate across multiple financial dimensions, which can meaningfully affect your retirement.
Your ESOP represents years of hard work. Make sure the person helping you unlock that value has the specific experience your situation requires.
At Peak Wealth Planning, we've built our practice around helping ESOP participants convert concentrated holdings into diversified, tax-efficient retirement income. Schedule an ESOP Strategy Session with Peter to talk about what's ahead and whether Peak Wealth Planning may be a good fit.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.