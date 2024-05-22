TJ Maxx Parent TJX Stock Surges After Earnings: What To Know

TJX stock is higher Wednesday after the off-price retailer's beat-and-raise quarter. Here's what you need to know.

A TJ Maxx shopping cart
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

TJX Companies (TJX) stock jumped higher Wednesday after the off-price retailer beat sales and earnings expectations for its fiscal first quarter and raised its outlook for the full year.

In the thirteen weeks ended May 4, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra saw revenue increase 5.9% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) were up 22.4% from the year prior to 93 cents.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8