Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Soar Ahead of CES 2025
This week's annual technology event will give updates on AI, EVs and self-driving cars.
Stocks started Monday on a strong note, but the enthusiasm waned as the session wore on. Still, two of the three main benchmarks added to their year-to-date gains thanks to a big rally in the technology sector. Meanwhile, Walt Disney's (DIS) latest venture created plenty of tailwinds for communication services stocks.
While DIS stock slipped 0.1% following news the media and entertainment giant will merge its Hulu + Live TV business with fuboTV (FUBO), FUBO shares more than tripled. The merger will creat a combined streaming business that will trade under the FUBO ticker on the New York Stock Exchange. Disney will retain a 70% stake in the new business, with FUBO shareholders owning the rest.
The deal will also end a legal dispute initiated by Fubo to block the formation of Venu Sports, a sports-focused streaming venture between Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD, +2.5%) and Fox (FOX, +0.8%). This lifted shares of WBD and FOX.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon recently upgraded Disney to Hold from Buy, saying he is "confident" the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming unit and Experiences (theme parks and cruise lines) segment will strengthen this year.
"Experience offers durable, recurring revenue streams to generate operating and free cash flow, even though leisure spending is sensitive to the economy," Leon wrote in a December 26 note. "In our view, DTC has turned the corner to profitable growth with healthy subscriber growth. Sports are a core franchise for live entertainment that needs advertising sponsors to offset sports rights."
Nvidia gains $146 billion in market value
While Disney was one of several Dow Jones stock to finish lower on Monday, Nvidia (NVDA) jumped 3.4% to gain $122 billion in market value amid a broader rally in semiconductor stocks. Micron Technology (MU, +10.5%), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM, +5.5%) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, +3.3%) were also notable gainers today.
The rally comes ahead of CES 2025, which kicks off tomorrow and runs through the end of the week. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to take the stage later today to give his outlook on artificial intelligence (AI).
"AI will likely be a key theme at the conference, with companies highlighting plans to integrate augmented capabilities across a broadening set of consumer and edge products," says BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya. He'll also be looking for "color on the recovery timeline for automotive and industrial semiconductor end markets," as well as new growth opportunities in electric and self-driving vehicles.
At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.2% at 19,864, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher at 5,975, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had slipped 0.06% to 42,706.
As a reminder, the stock market will be closed on Thursday, January 9, in observance of a national day of mourning and state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. The bond market will close at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time.
Related content
- Kiplinger's Economic Calendar for This Week (January 6-10)
- Earnings Calendar and Analysis for This Week (January 6-10)
- When Is the Next Jobs Report?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Trump Pushes for ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ With Focus on Tax Cuts
Tax Policy Is combining taxes, border security, and energy policy into one piece of legislation to be passed in 100 days a realistic approach?
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
See Costco's Deals for January 2025
Unlock savings on electronics, clothing, furniture and wellness essentials at Costco – valid through January 31.
By Carla Ayers Published
-
The Pros and Cons of Investing in Private Debt
What to know about investing in private debt, including how it works and where to invest.
By Kim Clark Published
-
10 Ways Retirees Can Manage Income Distribution
The goal of a retirement income plan is to make the most of your money while ensuring that it lasts. These 10 strategies can help secure your financial future.
By John L. Smallwood, CFP® Published
-
Gifting Earlier Rather Than Later Can Reap Big Tax Benefits
Even with Donald Trump's win, the future of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act remains uncertain, so here's how to make the most of its provisions while you still can.
By Nicole Jackson-Leslie, JD, 21/64 Certified Advisor Published
-
A Frugal Saver's Guide to Spotting Investment Costs
Some of the fees that come with buying or holding stocks, bonds and other investments are obvious. Others can hide in plain sight.
By James Martielli, CFA®, CAIA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Adds 340 Points to End Skid
The S&P 500 closed the official Santa Claus rally period down 0.5%.
By David Dittman Published
-
Are Democrats or Republicans Better for My Insurance Premiums?
Let's compare how these two political parties might affect your insurance premiums now that the 2024 election is over.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Start the New Year With a Hangover
Equities continued their post-holiday slide as investors fled risk assets.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Four Financial Steps That Can Help the Sandwich Generation Cope
People who are caring for kids and aging parents at the same time can take a hit mentally and financially, so make sure you're tapping into all available help.
By Leila Evans, CFP® Published