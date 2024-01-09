Stock Market Today: Stocks Take a Breather After Tech-Fueled Rally
The main indexes made modest moves Tuesday, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq once again outperformed.
Stocks opened lower Tuesday as market participants took some profits following Monday's monstrous rally. However, the main indexes ended well off their session lows.
The Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.2% to start the week, easily outpacing the still-noteworthy gains of 1.2% for the S&P 500 and 0.6% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Sparking Monday's surge was a rebound in the Magnificent 7 stocks. The majority of these mega-cap stocks continued to climb today, with Nvidia (NVDA, +1.7%) once again leading the way. Apple (AAPL, -0.2%), however, resumed its recent slide, while Tesla (TSLA) slid 2.3% after the electric vehicle maker lowered the driving-range estimates across its models after new government testing rules took effect.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Juniper jumps on Hewlett Packard buyout buzz
Elsewhere in the tech sector, Juniper Networks (JNPR) surged 21.8% after a Wall Street Journal report indicated Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is nearing a deal to buy the router maker for $13 billion. In addition to making communication services equipment, Juniper also manages Mist AI, a platform it created that combines "artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science techniques to optimize user experiences and simplify operations."
HPE, meanwhile, plunged 8.9% on the news. "We think investors would question the strategic rationale underlying this large of a platform acquisition," says Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, adding that he expects the company to emphasize how it plans to leverage Mist AI.
As for the main indexes, today's moves were more modest than what was seen Monday. The Nasdaq eked out a 0.1% gain to 14,857, while the S&P 500 (-0.2%) and the Dow (-0.4%) both closed lower.
CPI, earnings season in focus
Investors could be growing more cautious ahead of this week's key inflation update and the start of fourth-quarter earnings season.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December will be released ahead of Thursday's open. "Given the mixed picture from the December employment report, this week's inflation data will be crucial in terms of shaping the Fed's messaging coming out of the January 31 meeting," says Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.
The economist expects headline CPI to arrive at 3.3% on an annual basis, helped by a modest decline in gas prices last month. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, should land at 3.9%, according to Ryan. The November CPI report showed headline and core inflation at 3.1% and 4.0%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Q4 earnings season kicks off Friday, with several big banks set to report. "Top-of-mind is the Federal Reserve's rate cycle moving from an expected rate hike to a rate cut regime and its effect on lenders and borrowers," says CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon.
Leon singles out JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -0.8%) and Morgan Stanley (MS, -1.6%) as having "the best chance to deliver better-than-expected performance in 2024." JPMorgan is on Friday's earnings calendar, while Morgan Stanley reports ahead of next Tuesday's open.
Related content
With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is an investing editor and options expert at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.
-
-
Your $92 Apple ‘Batterygate’ Payout Could Arrive Soon
Some Apple iPhone users affected by ‘batterygate’ have reportedly already begun to receive their $92 checks. Here’s what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Starbucks 2024 Deals: BOGO Weekends, $3 Drinks, Triple Stars
Starbucks is offering triple stars day, $3 grande drinks and BOGO weekends.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Lifts Nasdaq, Boeing Drags on Dow
Tech and communication services stocks outperformed Monday as the Magnificent 7 stocks rallied.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Time to Buy the Dip in Apple Stock?
Apple is on sale after losing $135 billion in market value in 2024, analysts say.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
What Are the Magnificent 7 Stocks?
The Magnificent 7 stocks were market leaders in 2023 and have been long-time outperformers. Here's a closer look at the group of mega-cap stocks.
By Tom Taulli Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Weekly Win Streak to Start 2024
The main indexes closed higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, but were lower on a weekly basis.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Logs Longest Daily Losing Streak Since 2022
The tech-heavy index closed lower for a fifth straight session as Mobileye and Walgreens Boots Alliance spiraled.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble for Second Straight Session of 2024
Economic data and the minutes from the latest Fed meeting failed to light a bid under equities.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat on First Trading Day of Year
Two of the major benchmarks ended in the red, while the blue-chip average was essentially flat.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
10 2024 Stock Picks From An Investing Expert
These 2024 stock picks have the potential to beat the market over the next 12 months.
By James K. Glassman Published